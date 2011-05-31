3 Ways to Detox After a Long Weekend of Burgers and Booze

Burgers are my ultimate downfall, so the multiple barbecues that went on over the past three days really didn’t work in my favor. It’s ironic that most people’s Memorial Day weekend plans usually combine copious amounts of eating and drinking with having to don a bikini probably for the first time in six months.
By the time Monday night rolled around, I was vowing to never touch another burger or beer again. That promise is most likely only going to last about four days, just in time for the next of many barbecues we’ll all be attending this summer. But four days is plenty of time for a little detox. So, click through for a few of my favorite cleanses to try this week.
Healing Cooler
Tried, tested and true, the Healing Cooler is a great juice restoration program that, unlike many juice "cleanses," won't feel like torture. I created my own combination of six fresh-pressed juices: Apple Lemon Ginger, Carrot Apple Beet, Pear Mint, Pineapple Orange Lime, Grapefruit and Kale and co., each with it's own particular nutritional benefits. The juices, which are meant to be an immune system boost, are a supplement to your diet, so you're never left starving.
Alejandro Junger's Clean Mini 3-Day Cleanse
I first came across Dr. Junger's Detox plans in one of Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP newsletters from earlier this year. She has been a fan of his 21-Day Elimination Diet for some time now. But for those of you who aren't down for a 3-week plan like me he also outlined a 3-day mini cleanse, designed to boost energy and rest your digestive system. The plan includes one liquid meal for breakfast and two solid meals (from provided recipes) for lunch and dinner.
BluePrintCleanse
The mother of all juice cleanses, The BluePrintCleanse is customized so that anyone, no matter what level of intensity you're looking for, can do it. It's for everyone, from "raw food acolytes to the burger-and-red-wine crowd looking to periodically offset the damages of their indulgence." There are three levels: Renovation (beginner), Foundation (intermediate) and Excavation (expert). You start at level one and gradually work your way up.