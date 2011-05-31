3 Ways to Detox After a Long Weekend of Burgers and Booze

Burgers are my ultimate downfall, so the multiple barbecues that went on over the past three days really didn’t work in my favor. It’s ironic that most people’s Memorial Day weekend plans usually combine copious amounts of eating and drinking with having to don a bikini probably for the first time in six months.

By the time Monday night rolled around, I was vowing to never touch another burger or beer again. That promise is most likely only going to last about four days, just in time for the next of many barbecues we’ll all be attending this summer. But four days is plenty of time for a little detox. So, click through for a few of my favorite cleanses to try this week.