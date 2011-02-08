3 Surprising Spring 2011 Trends: Are You In?

Trends are a lot like dating. You think one looks really good, so you commit, only to later realize that your decision made you look bad, caused you to tear up photos and may have cost you more than you should have paid. What’s up metaphors?

Spring 2011 is offering three risky looks (lewks?) that could either render you the walking future of fashion or a bit of a hot trendy mess. Red pants can go bold or obnoxious, white pumps can be demure or a scary retro relapse and pajama pants could be casual/cool or bad college computer lab memory. Tread lightly, but I think they’re worth at least a solid ponder. Click through to shop the trends – or not.