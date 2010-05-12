3 Stylish New Yorkers, 3 Weddings, 3 Ways

Let the wedding season begin! Photo: David Freund, iStock.com

With wedding season about to get into full swing I dont know about you, but Ive got half a dozen weddings to go to in just the next few months matrimony has been top of mind lately for all of us over at The Inside Source. We had writer Heather Summerville track down a trio of New York-based fashion insiders People.coms Style Director, a Senior Editor from Manhattan Magazine, and a Sales Operative for gorgeous bridal label Amsale all with divergent but equally chic aesthetics, to get the details on their big days.

The Couple: Melissa Liebling-Goldberg and John Barrett



Occupations: Style Director, People.com and Intern Architect, Polshek Partnership

Wedding Location: Houstons Contemporary Arts Museum

The Vibe: Fairytale forest in an ultra-modern space.

Her Look: A strapless, ivory Carolina Herrera dress with hairpieces from Jennifer Behr in lieu of a veil.

The Palette: Ivory, black and silver with touches of pale green.

The Flowers: Green tea roses and white roses for the bouquets.



Bell jar terrarium – add a little living green to tabletops!

The Playlist: A mix of hip-hop for us and Motown favorites for my parents. And, we can’t forget the Nineties favorites that bring my college years rushing back. Who’s ready to ride that train?

The Couple: Lauren DeCarlo and Phil Aceto



Occupations: Senior Editor, Manhattan Magazine and Film Editor

Wedding Location: Alder Manor, a beautiful 72-room mansion that was built in 1912 by John Mervin Carrere and Thomas Hastings who also built the Frick and the New York Public Library for William Boyce Thompson, a copper magnate. When you walk inside, you can just imagine the lavish parties Thompson and his wife must have thrown.

The Vibe: Sophisticated but humbleand most importantly relaxed. Plus, cerulean suede Louboutin pumps as her something blue.



Something blue courtesy of Mr. Louboutin.

Her Look: A custom-made gown that isnt too wedding-ish. Just a really beautiful, fancy dress.

The Palette: Ivory, black and silver with touches of pale green.



A footed cake stand lends a classic yet feminine touch.

The Flowers: Wild and overgrown with lots of greenery. The place itself has so much personality we dont need much.

The Playlist: Music is super-important to us. Phil is a musician and music was always on in my house growing up (still is!), so we’re taking our time pulling everything together. There will definitely be lots of music from the ’50s and ’60s everyone likes to dance to oldies but we’ll also mix in Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, etc.

The Couple: Emily Leu and Dave Anthony



Occupations: Sales Consultant, Amsale and Chief Resident at New York Presbyterian Hospital

Wedding Location: Tribeca rooftop

The Vibe: Glam and a little dark with the NYC skyline and lots of little candles to make the night magical.

Her Look: Amsale, of course!



Amsale paired with these Brian Atwood peep toes = dream bride.

The Palette: Black, charcoal and deep, dark purple.

The Flowers: Very monochromatic: Dark, dark, dark purple.



Accessorize with a sequined clutch like this one from Miu Miu.

The Playlist: A good mix of old-school hip-hop, Nineties one-hit-wonders and classics (not wedding classics thoughno chicken dance or YMCA).

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Heather Summerville authored this article in its original form.

All photos unless otherwise indicated courtesy of The Inside Source.