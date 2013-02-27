3 Questions: Nicolette Mason on the Best Advice She Ever Received

Nicolette Mason is one of the freshest personal style bloggers in New York City, with a site—and a regular column in Marie Claire—that focuses specifically on plus-size style. She recently sat down with The Unexpected Insider, Orly Shani, to give her a peek inside Marie Claire’s spectacular fashion closet (watch the video here!) and offered her insights on easy ways to look stylish on a budget.

Here, Mason offers her advice for aspiring style writers, and the best piece of advice she ever received.

StyleCaster: What was the moment when you knew you’d “made it”?

Nicolette Mason: I don’t know that I have! I think the moment you think you’ve “made it,” it’s probably over. I still have a long, long way to go until I get there!

What’s the best piece of advice you ever received from a mentor or a friend?

My editor at Marie Claire, Lea Goldman, has been one of my biggest inspirations and mentors throughout my entire career so far. She always reminds me to be authentic, true to myself, and honest—and to not compromise my integrity for anything. She’s one of the smartest women I know!

What advice would you give an aspiring style writer/blogger about how to actually make it work?

Be true to yourself and your voice! You’re not going to succeed by being anyone other than yourself!