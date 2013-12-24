3 Perfect Cocktails For The Holidays

The holiday season is the perfect time for cocktails — from traditional eggnog recipes to contemporary twists on classics like an Old Fashioned. Looking for some new cocktail ideas to inspire your holiday parties? We’ve partnered with the folks at Patrón Tequila to bring you three holiday-perfect cocktails recipes that are sure to delight — whether you’re entertaining friends or looking to impress your host.

The below are just some of our favorites but for even more holiday inspiration, check out the Patrón Social Club this holiday season for more cocktail recipes, food recipes, entertaining ideas, and more!

Ginger Bread Man

Ingredients:

1 oz Patrón XO Cafe, 1 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, 1 oz Hot Chocolate & Sea Salt, Coffee and Ginger Whipped Cream, Ground Coffee, Nutmeg, Silver Flake and Embdedded Chocolate Leaf For Garnish

Directions:

In a coffee cup, add Patrón XO Cafe and irish cream liqueur, then pour in the hot chocolate with a pinch of sea salt. Add the coffee ginger cream on top, then sprinkle the ground coffee and the edible silver gold flakes. Garnish with blue-dusted chocolate leaf. For an extra fluorish, add a gingerbread man on saucer! Rosemary Holiday Cup

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón Añejo, 1/4 oz Absinthe, 1/2 oz Vanilla Green Chili-Infused Simple Syrup*, 1 sprig Rosemary, 1 pinch Cloves, Rosemary Sprig for Garnish

Directions:

In a mixer glass, muddle rosemary and cloves, then add Patrón Añejo, absinthe and vanilla green chili-infused simple syrup. Double strain and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

*How to Make the Vanilla Green Chili-Infused Simple Syrup

Combine 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and 1⁄2 stick of green chili pepper chopped. (Note: This recipe makes 1 cup of simple syrup. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.) Cinfully Pear

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Patrón Silver, 1 oz Pear Juice, 1 oz Lime Juice, 1 oz Almond Liqueur, 1/2 ts Cinnamon

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker glass filled with ice. Shake and strain into a small punch glass.

For more information about our relationship with Patrón Tequila, click here: cmp.ly/3