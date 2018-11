Britney Spears released the music video for her song “3.”

I looked up the lyrics and it’s actually about suggesting a threesome to a lover. And it uses Peter, Paul and Mary as a credible source. Peter, Paul and Mary–the politically active, liberal folk trio–is a line in Britney Spears’ song about threesomes. I’m just going to choke on my hot beverage and say, “Oh my…” and let this one play out…