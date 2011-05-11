3 Minutes with Rachel Bilson: From Karl to Derek Lam + eBay

Last night there was a block party celebration to mark the official launch of Derek Lam’s collection for eBay (Derek Lam + eBay), which is a novel type of collab and the first of its kind for the online auction site. After 120,000 crowd-sourced votes, the five anointed dresses designed by Derek are now available for purchase on eBay, ranging in price from $175-$295.

There’s a black gown, some minis, and our favorite, which was worn by the pretty, petite Rachel Bilson a flowing floral maxi dress. We chatted with the girl who had just hopped a plane from France where she was hanging out with Karl Lagerfeld and watching the Chanel Resort collection walk. Find out what it’s like to work with Karl and her two go-to beauty essentials.



What do you look for in a summer dress and why did you pick this particular pretty one from Derek Lam for Ebay?

I was so excited when I saw this one that Derek did for this collection, because I really love the length right now, the print is beautiful, and I like offsetting the feminine and floral with something edgier on top it was just what I was feeling so I was excited to see it.

You just got back from France, what did you think of the Chanel show?

It was incredible, there was literally something in the collection for everyone for every occasion and the dresses were so couture like and beautiful.

You’ve been working with Karl Lagerfeld a lot?

I’ve seen him quite a bit over the past couple of months. I’m so grateful that he knows my name.

What’s the process like working with him?

He’s so incredible and he’s so nice and he has such a clear vision, obviously, it’s just amazing how nice he is.

Did he ever give you any kind of stlye advice? Not that you need it!

No, anything Karl says you take it in, but it was more working with him as a director, to watch him is just inspiring.

You have a lot of people doing your hair and makeup all the time, but what are your day to day beauty go-tos?

I’m pretty mellow when it comes to beauty and hair and that stuff. I like to throw on some mascara and Dr.Pepper Lip Smacker. Kind of what I do normally.

Are there any designers that you’re excited about right now?

Suno isn’t so new, but I love their prints.

I think they’re new to a lot of people! You’re so immersed in the fashion world, have you always been really into it?

I’ve always loved it, ever since I was little. My poor mom wanted a girl so she could dress her and all that I would never let her. I hope that doesn’t happen to me.

Do you ever see yourself doing your own line?

I love it, but I have so much respect for designers and what they do and I’m dabbling in other areas that I think I can do well.

Thanks so much!

All photos: Courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency for ebay