StyleCaster
Share

3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami

What's hot
StyleCaster

3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami

Jessica Rubin
by
3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami
3 Start slideshow

Are you heading to Miami to check out the amazing exhibits at Art Basel, party with the most fashionable scene around and sip cocktails on the beach? Well then, you better arm yourself with some killer style.

Since you’re getting a chance to escape the cold and take shelter in the Florida warmth, break out your bright colors and cute accessories. Art Basel is the perfect time to embrace your funky side, do a little color blocking and rock that big floppy hat in the back of your closet. We’ve put together three outfits that are just the thing for a day of culture and a night of festivities.

Click through the slideshow above for our guide to Art Basel style!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

Red Peterpan Collar Playsuit, $92, at Topshop; Audrey Crochet Vest, $22.90, at Alloy; Joie Windy Wedge Sandals, $97.50, at Shopbop; Color Block Bucket Bag, $59.15, at ASOS.

Sass & Bide Fire From Within Side Slit Maxi Dress, $99, at Revolve Clothing; 'Warantt' Coral Wedge, $69.95, at Steve Madden; Kimchi Blue Art Deco Jeweled Clutch, $49, at Urban Outfitters; Barcelona Sun Hat, $38, at American Apparel.

Michael Michael Kors Zebra-Print Silk Kaftan, $105, at Net-A-Porter; Neuw Cheeky Short, $23.40, at Oak; Brooklyn Circle Shades, $18, at Nasty Gal; Marni Metallic Leather Flat Sandals, $169.50, at The Outnet.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 People Who Barbara Walters SHOULD Think Are Fascinating

5 People Who Barbara Walters SHOULD Think Are Fascinating
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share