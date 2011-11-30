3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami

Are you heading to Miami to check out the amazing exhibits at Art Basel, party with the most fashionable scene around and sip cocktails on the beach? Well then, you better arm yourself with some killer style.

Since you’re getting a chance to escape the cold and take shelter in the Florida warmth, break out your bright colors and cute accessories. Art Basel is the perfect time to embrace your funky side, do a little color blocking and rock that big floppy hat in the back of your closet. We’ve put together three outfits that are just the thing for a day of culture and a night of festivities.

Click through the slideshow above for our guide to Art Basel style!