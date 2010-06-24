3 Easy And Healthy Summer Entertaining Recipes, Plus More Great Diet Tips

As the old classic song says, summertime and the living is easy. And it absolutely should be. But lets be honest, summer living generally streams into eating, drinking, socializing, happy houring, barbecuing…all the excitable, enjoyable things that pair perfectly with warm weather. The difficult part, however, is making all of those pieces of summer entertaining actually come easy and not gain pounds at the same time (after all, most of us still want to keep our bikini-clad figures in mind). Stumped? Weve got your fail-proof plan for seriously easy summer entertaining.

Keep It Simple And Cool

When youre hosting a summer gathering, the last thing you want to do is turn on your oven when its 90 degrees and blazing hot outside. A better option: Make the most of the weather by cooking outside. Either way, grilling is one of the easiest ways to keep your meal healthy, light and delicious as theres no need for much fat or calorie-heavy sauces. The ingredients whether lean flank steak or burgers, lamb, chicken breasts, seafood, fish or vegetables speak for themselves. And grill marks on virtually anything are bound to earn you major points in presentation.



Cool off by taking your dinner party outdoors. Photo: iStock.com

Keep It Seasonal

Making summertime produce your menus main feature is a no-brainer. Fresh fruits and vegetables like peaches, watermelon, sugar snap peas, corn on the cob, arugula, heirloom tomatoes and blueberries are bursting with flavor, color and nutrients. Just a few quick ideas: grill up corn on the corn and dab it with garlic butter and a dash of cayenne pepper; throw peaches or zucchini and summer squash on the grill for a quick sizzle; toss heirloom tomatoes with fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar; or serve up watermelon and fresh cherries for dessert. Summers bounty of produce is guaranteed to bring balance to your plate and keep your bikini figure intact. For more on all that’s in season this summer, check out this handy guide.

Keep It Spiced Up And Full Of Flavor

Accent all that seasonal produce and whatever meat, fish or seafood youve tossed on the grill with fresh herbs and spices. Weighing in at a whopping zero calories, you get maximum flavorand more maximum flavor. Think basil, mint, dill, cilantro, chives, tarragon, rosemary and much more for herbs. Spice rubs for steak, fish and chicken like cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper or chili powder and paprika.

Keep It Stylish

Presentation of your meal can speak volumes (and impress even the most discerning of guests). Stick with an easy theme and go for items like kebabs that mix and match a lean protein (like lamb, steak, chicken, shrimp or swordfish) and vibrant vegetables (red and green bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, summer squash and more). Make a statement with large clear glass bowls to show off colorful mixed berries or salads. Style out your table with some chic tableware in bright colors or graphic prints or even just a key serving platter or two. And finally, set the outdoor mood with super cheap but elegant tea lights or large candles placed in hurricane vases.



Entice guests with beautiful presentation. Photo: yajico, Flickr

Keep It Signature

Make your meal a bit more memorable with a signature drink, appetizer or dessert. Something simple but special such as a summery cocktail like sangria served up in a big pitcher with fresh fruit, or strawberries served with mint and homemade whipped cream are a few great options. Homemade whipped cream takes no more than five minutes to make, and people will be dying for the recipe. And again, no oven required!

Now here’s some of my favorite healthy summertime recipes to try at home:

Watermelon-Feta Salad with Mint and Arugula



Photo: iStock.com

This is one of my go-to summertime salads when watermelon is in season and dripping with sweetness. This salad is perfect for a refreshing starter.

Makes 4 servings

The Goods

3 cups seedless watermelon chunks

1/2 cup chopped kalamata or Greek black olives

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons shredded fresh mint

4 cups arugula

The Dressing

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The Breakdown

Toss the salad ingredients except the arugula together in a medium bowl. Arrange the arugula leaves on plates and top with watermelon and feta mixture. For the dressing: in a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the salad with the vinaigrette and toss.

Seared Scallops with Fresh Corn and Tomato Relish



Photo: iStock.com

Makes 4 servings

The Goods

2 ears of fresh corn

3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, diced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemons

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 pound fresh-caught large scallops

2 teaspoons unsalted butter

The Breakdown

1. Cook the corn in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, cool, and cut the kernels off the cobs. Place in a large bowl and add the diced tomatoes.

2. In a food processor, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and basil and blend until smooth. Pour three quarters of the mixture into the corn and tomato mixture and season with salt and pepper.

3. Season the scallops with salt and pepper. In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the scallops and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden brown.

4. Divide the corn-tomato salad among 4 plates and place the scallops atop the salad. Drizzle the plates with the remaining basil oil and sprinkle extra basil pieces (torn into small pieces or cut into a chiffonade see note below) on top of the scallops. Serve with steamed green beans, sauted asparagus, or a simple mixed greens salad.

Note: *Chiffonade is a cutting technique used for herbs or leafy greens in which theyre rolled tightly (stack a few on top of each other) and then cut horizontally into very fine, thin ribbons. Its great for fresh basil leaves.

Lemonade Vodka Spritzers with Raspberries and Mint



Photo: iStock.com

Makes 8-10 servings

The Goods

2/3 cup sugar

1 cups vodka

1 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 4 lemons)

1 cups seltzer water or club soda

3/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup raspberries

The Breakdown

Combine the sugar, vodka, lemon juice, and seltzer in a large pitcher.

Muddle the mint and raspberries in a separate bowl and add to the pitcher. Shake the pitcher well and serve over ice.

For a little more food for thought, check out these great summer entertaining recipes from Marissas new book The Cheaters Diet.

