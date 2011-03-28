3 Delish Smoothies To Start Your Day

Whether you’re already basking in the warm, sunny days in the Southern states or just dreaming of them from up North, there’s nothing like a refreshing, fruity smoothie to treat a little spring fever. These yummy drinks can pack a powerful dose of vitamins and antioxidants if you use fresh juices and fruits. Add a non-fat yogurt like Siggi’s Icelandic style skyr yogurt for a decadently creamy smoothie. Here are a few creative and healthy recipes to try!

Coconut Pineapple Orange Smoothie

Photo: Pinch of Yum; Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 oranges

1 banana

1/3 cup fresh pineapple

1/4 cup yogurt

1/3 cup milk (use coconut milk if desired)

Coconut flakes

Directions:

Blend until smooth. Garnish with a sprinkle of coconut flakes and orange zest.

Watermelon Mint Smoothie

Photo: La Cucina Orgasmica; Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups seeded watermelon chunks

1 tablespoon mint

1 cup yogurt (use lemon yogurt if desired)

1 tablespoon honey

Dash of cinnamon

Directions:

Puree the watermelon, honey, and mint quickly. Add yogurt in two parts, pulsing the blender after each addition. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Garnish with watermelon wedge and mint sprig.

Avocado Banana Smoothie

Photo: Marcus Samuelsson; Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled

1/2 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

2 bananas

1/4 cup yogurt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Combine avocado, orange juice, bananas, yogurt and sugar in a blender and puree. Add in the ginger, blending well. Mix in the lime juice and salt. Garnish with orange and lime zest.