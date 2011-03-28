StyleCaster
3 Delish Smoothies To Start Your Day

Sarah
Whether you’re already basking in the warm, sunny days in the Southern states or just dreaming of them from up North, there’s nothing like a refreshing, fruity smoothie to treat a little spring fever. These yummy drinks can pack a powerful dose of vitamins and antioxidants if you use fresh juices and fruits. Add a non-fat yogurt like Siggi’s Icelandic style skyr yogurt for a decadently creamy smoothie. Here are a few creative and healthy recipes to try!

Coconut Pineapple Orange Smoothie

120769 1301334673 3 Delish Smoothies To Start Your Day

Photo: Pinch of Yum; Serves 1

Ingredients:
2 oranges
1 banana
1/3 cup fresh pineapple
1/4 cup yogurt
1/3 cup milk (use coconut milk if desired)
Coconut flakes

Directions:
Blend until smooth. Garnish with a sprinkle of coconut flakes and orange zest.

Watermelon Mint Smoothie

120770 1301334678 3 Delish Smoothies To Start Your Day

Photo: La Cucina Orgasmica; Serves 2

Ingredients:
2 cups seeded watermelon chunks
1 tablespoon mint
1 cup yogurt (use lemon yogurt if desired)
1 tablespoon honey
Dash of cinnamon

Directions:
Puree the watermelon, honey, and mint quickly. Add yogurt in two parts, pulsing the blender after each addition. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Garnish with watermelon wedge and mint sprig.

Avocado Banana Smoothie

120772 1301334696 3 Delish Smoothies To Start Your Day

Photo: Marcus Samuelsson; Serves 4

Ingredients:
1 avocado, halved, pitted, and peeled
1/2 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
2 bananas
1/4 cup yogurt
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
Juice of 1 lime
1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:
Combine avocado, orange juice, bananas, yogurt and sugar in a blender and puree. Add in the ginger, blending well. Mix in the lime juice and salt. Garnish with orange and lime zest.

