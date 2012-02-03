3 Cocktails To Sip On This Super Bowl Sunday

Let’s face it, the best part of any holiday is indulging in the ole’ bottle. And Super Bowl Sunday is no exception. If you’re anything like us, you’ll support your team, you’ll yell with the rest of them, but really you’re just happy sitting on the couch with a cocktail and some nachos. So here are three delicious drink recipes that we highly recommend you bring with you to your friendly neighborhood Super Bowl party!

Back in Black from The Breslin Bar & Dining Room

Built in a Collins glass over ice.

0.75 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz Ramazotti amaro

2 dashes Reagans orange bitters

Top with Guinness

The Blinker from The Standard Grill

Rye Whiskey, Lemon, Bitters and Raspberry Syrup

Cook the raspberries down to make the syrup for the blinker and than puree the left over raspberries from the syrup to make the pure.

Beer-y Bloody Mary from Rachael Ray

3 12ouncebottles chilled lager beer

4cupschilled tomato juice

3ounceschilled vodka

Juice of 1/2 lemon

3/4teaspooncelery salt

Hot pepper sauce to taste

In a pitcher, combine three 12-ounce bottles chilled lager beer, 4 cups chilled tomato juice and 3 ounces chilled vodka. Stir in the juice of 1/2 lemon, 3/4 teaspoon celery salt and hot pepper sauce to taste. Pour into tall, ice-filled glasses.