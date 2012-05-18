32 Brilliant Boho Prints + Patterns Spotted In Majestic Morocco

Morocco–the North African country that’s home to the magical and majestic city of Marrakech. Filled with colors, patterns and prints just about everywhere you look, the city is a welcoming and stimulating vacation for the senses.

Yours truly fortunately had the pleasure to take a trip out there this past week, visiting the city’s many go-to sights like the souks in the Medina, checking out the city’s more famous riyads and kasbahs as well as making stops at Jardin Majorelle which was once owned by Yves Saint Laurent and the ever-chic La Mamounia which is the epitome of Moroccan glamour. The city itself is known for having many, many mosaics, patterns and prints incorporated all over; from the local architecture to centuries-old interior design to even many of the traditional garments still worn by modern-day Marrakechians.

Even still, more prints and patterns were to be seen from even the fabulous flowers, palm trees and other bits of greenery that flourished throughout the town (seriously, Marrakech is the locale to go to for anyone who has a serious case of the green thumb).

With a Canon G11 DSLR and my handy dandy iPhone in tow, I made sure to capture every print, pattern and mosaic that managed to catch my eye in this epically royale travel destination. To see all the amazingly wonderful eye-candy printspiration, click through the photos in the gallery above!