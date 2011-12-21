3 Alternative Latkes Recipes For A Healthy Hanukkah

Well folks, it’s here. Hanukkah has landed, and for those of us who celebrate it’s time to tuck in for eight nights of food, wine, candles and (hopefully) gifts galore. Here at StyleCaster, we anxiously look forward to this holiday for one crispy, golden reason: potato latkes.
These high calorie bad boys are the kind of treat that we wish we could indulge in all year, but alas, we cannot. So when the Festival of Lights rolls around, we roll up our sleeves and get ready for some serious latkes eating sessions. But if you, like us, are a little worried that eight nights of eating fried potatoes could leave your J Brands feeling a little tight around your waist, we’re here to save you from that fate!
We’ve tracked down three great latkes recipes that are delicious and cut down on the guilt factor. So click through the slideshow above for some great alternative latkes that you can eat all year round!
Ingredients: 1 large head of cauliflower; about 1 1/2 lbs or ?1/4 cup finely diced onion?; 2 lightly beaten eggs?; 3/4 cup flour (or corn starch); ?1 large sweet potato, grated ?(To get the lacy crunchy edges grate the sweet potato lengthwise so you get long strands, for neat round little patties, grate finely instead.); 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley?; 1/2 Teaspoon salt?Pepper to taste?; Vegetable or grape seed oil
Directions: "Chop up the cauliflower and microwave in a covered bowl without water until easily pierced by a fork. Mash the cauliflower, then toss with the remaining ingredients, except for the oil. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat a good drizzle of the oil over medium-high heat.Make the pancakes by placing 2 tablespoons of the batter onto the hot skillet, flattening them with the back of the spoon. Sauté until the bottom of the pancakes are nicely browned between 3 and 5 minutes; flip the pancakes and cook for about 3 minutes longer. You will probably have to make them in a few batches, so keep the first ones warm in a 200 degree oven, on a cookie rack placed on a cookie sheet. Serve with tzatziki and cranberry sauce or apple sauce and sour cream."
Courtesy of MNN.
Ingredients: 2 cups shredded zucchini; 1 tablespoon grated onion; 3 eggs, beaten; 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour; 1 1/2 teaspoons salt; 1/2 cup peanut oil for frying; 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
Directions: "In a medium bowl, combine the zucchini, onion, eggs, flour and salt. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until hot. Place large spoonfuls of the zucchini mixture into the oil, while pressing down with a wooden spoon to form thick patties. Brown on one side, turn and flip brown on the other. Let drain on paper towels. Serve hot with a dollop of plain nonfat Greek yogurt."
Courtesy of Diets in Review.
Ingredients: 2 large egg whites; 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion or 1 clove grated garlic or 3 tablespoons chopped chives; 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour; 3/4 teaspoon salt or to taste; 1/4 teaspoon black pepper or to taste; 4 medium (2 1/2 pounds) baking potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters
Directions: "Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, combine egg whites, onion or garlic or chives, flour, salt and pepper. In a food processor, grate potatoes using shredding disk. Transfer to a colander that has a bowl underneath. Let drain a few minutes and then press down on potatoes to squeeze out excess moisture. Pour off the potato water in the bowl under the colander, making sure not to pour off the potato starch that has settled to the bottom. Add the starch and grated potatoes to the egg mixture, combining well. Drop 1/3 cup potato mixture onto prepared pan, spacing 2 inches apart, to make 12 pancakes. Flatten to a 3-inch round. Bake 15 minutes. Turn latkes over and bake an additional 15 minutes or until brown and crisp on both sides. Serve with applesauce and fat-free sour cream, if desired."
Courtesy of: About.com