3, 2, 1…Blast Off

Louis Vuitton started off the trend by honoring the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon by shooting a campaign with Sally Ride, Jim Lovell, and Buzz Aldrin. [luxist.com]

In conjunction with the campaign, Louis Vuitton released a trunk called the Malle Mars. The rocket ship shaped carrier opens to reveal shelves and drawers to store all of your LV goods. [dvice.com]

And naturally, they hosted a party to celebrate both launches. [style.com]

WWD has also commissioned young designers to create sketches inspired by the iconic landing. All under 40, these show the impact of the moment on those too young to actually have experienced it. [WWD]

And, of course, there’s Tavi’s game of match the planet to the Fall 2009 collection. [StyleCaster]