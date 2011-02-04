3.1 Phillip Lim Spring Lingerie: A Haute Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a source of contention for many, but for me it brings to light a dire subject that is often a bit of an ignored step child in the fashion industry lingerie. Who better to help shed light on this slight than fashion favorite Phillip Lim and his year old line of chic undergarments for the refined girl, Initials which is not to say they lack sex appeal. A bit vintage, a bit minimal, all covetable, the Spring lookbook may just convince you that though the runways are full of braless chicks, some lovely undergarments are certainly a style staple even if only few are privy to seeing it.

Phillip Lim explains the Valentine’s and beyond worthy line, “The Initials collection celebrates the ceremony of getting dressed the details begin from the inside out, so it is designed to work with your wardrobe, to be comfortable and luxurious – what better way to say you care? The gift of intimate, comfortable luxury.” Hear that bfs? The pieces are available at 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s NY and LA boutique locations.