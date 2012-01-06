3.1 Phillip Lim Sheds Some Light On Their Menswear

You know it’s a good morning when the first thing you do when you get to the office is look at Phillip Lim. Well today, was an exceptionally amazing morning for me, because it wasn’t only Phillip Lim but it was their men’s SS12 Collection. It’s a pretty cool video, and you should all check it out.

The music is quite trippy but it really suits the whole aesthetic. That all white outfit has my jaw on my keyboard. Okay, sorry I picked it up. The video is called “Improv-Isualists” and we like it, a lot actually. That ombre shirt has us begging for an early release of the collection!

It’s really all just a gorgeous collection, but that’s not suprising, I mean it is Lim. So watch the video below and let us know what you think.

3.1 Phillip Lim “Improv-isualists” Men’s SS12 Collection from 3.1PhillipLim on Vimeo.