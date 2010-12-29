3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2011: Video Lookbook

Even though we are still snowed in and have turned to some pretty drastic measures to stay warm (ie: typing with gloves on and wearing Uggs in public), we are tempted to shop for all of the gorgeous resort pieces that are popping up in stores. We don’t have any post-holiday vacation plans, but we are dying to wear the lightweight skirts and gauzy knits that designers like Phillip Lim are showing right now.

At least we can fantasize, and this short video by New York-based director Graham Lott helps us do just that. Made in conjunction with our friends at Shopbop, it showcases the ’70s-inspired collection, from a silk jumpsuit to a sunny yellow leather jacket. Take a look at the beautiful clip, and believe us when we say that you’ll be left longing for warmer weather.

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2011 from Graham Lott Productions on Vimeo.