Phillip Lim’s fall show was heavy on the Rock and Roll, but as he told WWD, “This is what that girl would be like on the beach…She would be a pirate.” A pirate? We can’t exactly imagine her at the helm of the Black Pearl, but any girl dressed in these romantic separates with luxe touches like gold fringe on a necktie and simple paillettes would surely catch Jack Sparrow’s eye. Lim is right if he’s implying that this resort collection really is the hidden treasure.