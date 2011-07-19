3.1 Phillip Lim Holiday 2011: All Wrapped Up in Chic

Between resort collection lookbooks hitting 3x daily, summer trends still in full affect, and Fall rolling into stores it’s enough to confuse even the most on top of it fashion girls. So here we are with a Holiday lookbook, just to make it all that more confusing.

Tune out the noise, and just get psyched that you’ll have one super streamlined collection to shop after Fall starts looking boring, before you can image wearing Resort care of 3.1 Phillip Lim. Filled with Lim’s signature shifts, perfectly tailored jackets, beaded elements, structured vests and completely amazing suiting that make you want to start wearing suits all in a perfect palette of black and cream with pops of neon yellow and burgundy. Jumpsuits add that 70s insouciance, color blocking it staying put, and overall, it’s just a lot of luxury for a contemporary label.

What’s not to love about that Holiday gift? The metallic black and maroon cap sleeve dress is definitely on my list.