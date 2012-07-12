The State of Style Summit is back and bigger than before!

That’s right: The StyleCaster State of Style Summit is coming back for a second season.

For those who missed the first go-around, the State of Style Summit unites some of the most influential leaders in the industry to discuss the future of style and new media, all at a world-renowned cultural center: The 92nd Street Y.

Through provocative panels and dynamic conversation, we’re able to share some extremely cool insights into emerging trends across the fashion, beauty, and style spaces. In February, we hosted luminaries like Rebecca Minkoff, Lauren Bush, DKNY PR Girl, and Stacy London, who all led incredible discussions with the hundreds of people who attended. (Check out last season’s program here!)

Tickets for September’s Summit will go on sale soon, but in the meantime, here’s your chance to tell us who you’d like to see take the stage! Email Meghan.Cross@StyleCaster.com with your suggestions, and stay tuned for more big announcements to come.

The Details:

Who: StyleCaster and the 92nd Street Y

What: The 2nd semi-annual State of Style Summit

When: Thursday, October 11, 2012. 10 AM – 5 PM ET

Where: 92YTribeca at 200 Hudson St, near Canal St. New York City

Tickets: Tickets will go on sale in September. All proceeds from the State of Style Summit benefit 92nd Street Y.

To submit a speaker, please send the name, bio, and preferred speaking topics of your suggestion to Meghan.Cross@StyleCaster.com, with “SOSS Speaker Submission” in the subject line. Early-bird deadline for speaker submissions is August 15, 2012. Candidates submitted by this date will have a higher chance of being selected.



