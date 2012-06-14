Happy Father’s Day! 27 Dad-Approved Songs To Rock Out To

With Father’s Day rapidly approaching, this is the time to show some appreciation for dear ol’ Dad. There’s no doubt that the man who spent hours teaching you to ride a bike and scaring away the monsters from under your bed every night had an impact on your future musical tastes (I know mine did). Take a trip down memory lane together with StyleCaster’s father-inspired playlist that’s sure to have everyone singing along (which may or may not be a good thing, depending on your Dad’s vocal stylings).

Just in time for the holiday weekend and the beautiful weather coming our way (at least for us in the Northeast), we’ve put together a classic mix of Dad’s go-to jams to complement whatever summer celebration you have in store. Whether it’s a backyard BBQ or a low-key night at home, sit back, relax and throw on this playlist to enjoy these classic Dad bands in all their glory.

From Sinatra to Mellencamp, these timeless tracks will have everyone celebrating. Check out all ­­­27 songs below and let us know which jams made your Father’s Day list in the comments section underneath!

“American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

“Take It Easy” by Jackson Browne

“The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley

“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart

“Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Only The Good Die Young” by Billy Joel

“It’s All Been Done” by Barenaked Ladies

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

“Hurricane” by Bob Dylan

“Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp

“Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie and the Blowfish

“Fins” by Jimmy Buffett

“That’s All” by Genesis

“How Sweet It Is” by James Taylor

“American Pie” by Don McLean

“Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John

“Mack The Knife” by Bobby Darin

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

“Drive (For Daddy Gene)” by Alan Jackson

“100 Years” by Five For Fighting

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Drops Of Jupiter” by Train

“Cats In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin

“Hallelujah” by Rufus Wainwright

“America” by Simon & Garfunkel

“My Way” by Frank Sinatra