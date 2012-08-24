For $25,000 You Can Possibly Walk the Runway During Fashion Week

Making it into fashion week can often be perceived as a major accomplishment. There’s nothing like receiving your first invite or experiencing your first show. While many people work long, laborious hours in design studios or behind a computer, others are finding a more creative (and expensive) way to not just make it into the tents but onto the runway.

TMZ reports for a mere $25K you can possibly grace the runways thanks to catwalking lessons taught by veteran male model, Tyson Beckford. Helping a privileged model-in-the-making, Beckford received the mass sum for one just one strutting session. While we’ve heard about people buying their way into shows (more on that later), this is a completely new angle. The modeling industry appears to becoming more and more exclusive. But, as we’ve learned, never underestimate the power of a pouting celebutante. It also only seemed like a matter of time that some seasoned supermodel capitalized on socialites who want to become models.

Though heiresses such as Paris Hilton and Ivanka Trump paid their dues (pun intended) the old-fashioned way, we’re eager to see if any rookies step out thanks to these tutorials.