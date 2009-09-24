250 Years of Guinness: The Best Pubs for the Pull

All over the world people will be clanking mugs today in celebration of the 250-year anniversary of Guinness. We send our thanks to Arthur Guinness, founder of the iconic Irish brew, for his insight and ingenuity. The Irish stout is loved for its burnt flavor, derived from roasted barley, its dark color, and thick creamy head. Today it is the best selling beer in Dublin, Ireland (obviously), and over 10 million pints are consumed everyday throughout 150 countries.

Whether you’re grabbing a Guinness in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, or even New Jesery, there’s a place for everyone to celebrate 250 years in the making:

The Central Bar: 109 East 9th Street, NYC



Head to this St. Marks spot and make Arthur Guinness proud. True to its roots, Central Bar is a classic Irish pub that offers a happy hour from 3pm-8pm, where your draft Guinness is discounted to $4.

The Standard Beer Garden: 748 Washington Street, NYC



Keep it modern at the Standard Beer Garden. In New York’s trendy Meatpacking District, a beer garden awaits. Complete with fancy ping-pong tables and picnic benches, take a break from the Standard Grill, and head out back to the garden, while the weather is still nice.

Berry Park: 4 Berry Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn



Keeping true to Brooklyn’s hip nature, this warehouse-turned-beer hall is the perfect place to pound a Guinness. A great place to bring a crowd of friends, and hang out on the rooftop bar.

The Courtyard: 40-18 Queens Boulevard, Queens

This quaint beer garden in Queens was named after a bar in the Emerald Isle and is located in Sunnyside’s Irish neighborhood. Escape the crowded Manhattan celebration, and sip Guinness in a quaint beer garden.

Zeppelin Hall: 88 Liberty Drive, New Jeresy

This short walk from the Path train is certainly worth it. The huge bar will certainly hold a crowd as it’s known for its 30-foot long communal tables, and outdoor space. Grab a Guinness, and reminisce with friends about your favorite drunken stupors.