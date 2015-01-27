25 Ways to Wear Flashy Metallic Flats

There’s a shiny trend the street style set is loving: Metallic shoes. From iridescent sneakers, to silver brogues and loafers, flashy finishes are giving manly shoes a fun finish.

This trend achieves the seemingly impossible by injecting ultra comfortable flat shoes with the ability to actually dress up an outfit. Right now fashion fans are making their feet the statement by styling androgynous loafers with power pantsuits, while cool girls are teaming their shiny sneakers with casual jeans-and-a-sweater combinations.

We rounded up 25 of the best ways to wear the trend right here, so keep clicking.