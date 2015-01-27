StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Wear Flashy Metallic Flats

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Wear Flashy Metallic Flats

by
25 Ways to Wear Flashy Metallic Flats
25 Start slideshow

There’s a shiny trend the street style set is loving: Metallic shoes. From iridescent sneakers, to silver brogues and loafers, flashy finishes are giving manly shoes a fun finish.

MORE: 20 Amazing Outfits That Prove Pastel Blue Coats Are Trending

This trend achieves the seemingly impossible by injecting ultra comfortable flat shoes with the ability to actually dress up an outfit. Right now fashion fans are making their feet the statement by styling androgynous loafers with power pantsuits, while cool girls are teaming their shiny sneakers with casual jeans-and-a-sweater combinations.

We rounded up 25 of the best ways to wear the trend right here, so keep clicking.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: An Unknown Quantity

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Frankie Hearts Fashion

Photo: Billie Rose

Photo: Sparkling Bubble

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Lovin Evelyn

Photo: Lydia Faye Jones

Photo: Emma and Dime

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Estate

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Miss Zeit

Photo: Berta Bernard

Photo: Love, Olia

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday's #NailCall: Valentine's Day Vibes

Tuesday's #NailCall: Valentine's Day Vibes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share