25 Ways to Make Mom Jeans Look Modern

Kristen Bousquet
by
Whether you blame it on the normcore movement, a fascination with all things ’90s, or simply the fact that we’re all getting a little sick of shimmying into skin-tight denim, there’s no denying that a new wave of “mom jeans”—the purposefully not-so-flattering, high-waisted, tapered denim that got its own SNL skit—is sweeping both Hollywood and the fashion crowd.

When it comes to styling them, bloggers and celebs like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are paring them crop tops in the spring and summer and tucked-in blouses in the fall and winter. Thanks to their ankle-grazing hems, the denim style also works well with just about any style of shoe, from white sneakers to high heels.

Think you can’t pull off mom jeans in a modern way? You might think again after you see how these 25 bloggers—of all shapes and sizes—wore theirs.

Click through and let us know: Are you a fan of the mom jean resurgence?

 

 

 

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Styleograph

Photo: Camden Town

Photo: Sincere Soul

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Paz Halabi Rodriguez

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Xen's Imagination

Photo: Bumpkin Betty

Photo: Lou Lou Mag

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Motel Rocks Blog

Photo: Street Peeper

Photo: Mr. Newton

Photo: Tatiana Salia

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: The Front Row View

Photo: Negin Mirsalehi

Photo: Dear Diary

Photo: Green Tea No Sugar

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

