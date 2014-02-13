25 Ways To Rethink Your Bed From Pinterest

Sick of climbing into bed at the end of a long day, to then look around and realize that your bedding is boring? We hear you!
Wanting to say good-bye to boring bedding forever we combed through Pinterest for some of the very best bedding inspiration we could find. Take a look, get some ideas, and give you bed the update it deserves!
For a pretty vintage feel, layer a lace coverlet or tablecloth over your bedding.
Via Michellè JD
If you don't have room for an entire canopy bed, drape sheer cloth around your sleeping space from the walls or ceiling.
Via Claire Thomison
For another easy faux canopy, use curtain rods to hang a piece of pretty cloth from the ceiling.
Via Awanda Norton
A bedset printed with a graphic photo will make any room pop.
Via Maria Sotelo
Bedding with an unconventional print can still look refined when paired with the right furniture.
Via Lauren Welander
Add texture to an otherwise plain white bed with ruffled pillowcases and a puckered duvet.
Via Desiree Anderson
Circle beds are difficult to come by—plus where on earth would you buy proper sheets? Instead, mount a normal mattress on a circular platform for an easy mod alternative.
Via Kimberly Black
For a boho chic bed, layer colorful prints and textures.
Via Kayla Leversen
This platform bed looks perfectly undone against this space's moldings and hardwood floors. Try one to create a cool, laidback bedroom.
Via JADA
Satin and silk bedspreads are just the thing for a luxurious bedroom.
Via Lori Domingues
Mix black and white patterns for an understated pop.
Via Amber Kaplan
Add a leather headboard for instant, masculine appeal.
Via Natasha Byrd
Checked bedspreads are perfect in guestrooms to add that specialy, homey touch.
Via Linda Hilbrands
Ditch your boring bedside lamps for these pretty branches wound with christmas lights.
Via Krista Bradley
A graphic, abstract duvet looks perfect in an otherwise plain room.
Via Tess Goodwin
Small polka dots will add the perfect pop to a girly, vintage-inspired bedroom.
Via Britt Mason
Instead of a headboard, try hanging up statement wall decorations like these sleek metal flowers.
Via Lois Parr
Combine a living space and a bedroom by arranging a loveseat and small table at the foot of your bed.
Via Renae Matlock
You'll never want to leave your room once you have a sleigh bed like this plush velvet one.
Via Brianah Corbett
Old windowframes make a unique headboard. The more worn the better!
Via Anna Nahman
Matching your bedding and wallpaper doesn't have to look cheesy. This toile room does it just right.
Via Amanda Miserocchi