25 Ways To Rethink Your Bed From Pinterest

25 Ways To Rethink Your Bed From Pinterest

Sick of climbing into bed at the end of a long day, to then look around and realize that your bedding is boring? We hear you!
Wanting to say good-bye to boring bedding forever we combed through Pinterest for some of the very best bedding inspiration we could find. Take a look, get some ideas, and give you bed the update it deserves!
For a pretty vintage feel, layer a lace coverlet or tablecloth over your bedding.

Via Michellè JD

A rich red tartan is perfect for cold winter months.

Via Vicki Lacouague

If you don't have room for an entire canopy bed, drape sheer cloth around your sleeping space from the walls or ceiling.

Via Claire Thomison

For another easy faux canopy, use curtain rods to hang a piece of pretty cloth from the ceiling.

Via Awanda Norton

Bed crowns are another beautiful alternative for a canopy.

Via Joe Ruggiero Sr.

A bedset printed with a graphic photo will make any room pop.

Via Maria Sotelo

Bedding with an unconventional print can still look refined when paired with the right furniture.

Via Lauren Welander

Add texture to an otherwise plain white bed with ruffled pillowcases and a puckered duvet.

Via Desiree Anderson

Circle beds are difficult to come by—plus where on earth would you buy proper sheets? Instead, mount a normal mattress on a circular platform for an easy mod alternative.

Via Kimberly Black

Survive the polar vortex with a cozy fur throw.

Via Maddie Stockell

For a boho chic bed, layer colorful prints and textures.

Via Kayla Leversen

This platform bed looks perfectly undone against this space's moldings and hardwood floors. Try one to create a cool, laidback bedroom.

Via JADA

Satin and silk bedspreads are just the thing for a luxurious bedroom.

Via Lori Domingues

Mix black and white patterns for an understated pop.

Via Amber Kaplan

Add a leather headboard for instant, masculine appeal.

Via Natasha Byrd

Checked bedspreads are perfect in guestrooms to add that specialy, homey touch.

Via Linda Hilbrands

Ditch your boring bedside lamps for these pretty branches wound with christmas lights.

Via Krista Bradley

A graphic, abstract duvet looks perfect in an otherwise plain room.

Via Tess Goodwin

Small polka dots will add the perfect pop to a girly, vintage-inspired bedroom. 

Via Britt Mason

Instead of a headboard, try hanging up statement wall decorations like these sleek metal flowers.

Via Lois Parr

Combine a living space and a bedroom by arranging a loveseat and small table at the foot of your bed.

Via Renae Matlock

Crisp, all white bedding pops against dark walls.

Via Roya Daugherty

You'll never want to leave your room once you have a sleigh bed like this plush velvet one.

Via Brianah Corbett
 

Old windowframes make a unique headboard. The more worn the better!

Via Anna Nahman
 

Matching your bedding and wallpaper doesn't have to look cheesy. This toile room does it just right.

Via Amanda Miserocchi

