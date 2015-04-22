25 Ways Real Girls Wear Gladiator Sandals

By now, you’ve probably heard that gladiator sandals are one of Spring 2015’s biggest trends, thanks to top designers like Valentino, Rodarte, and Chloe. And—if you’ve done your homework—you’ll know there’s a pair to fit anyone’s style, from demure ankle-length versions to bold styles that stretch above your knee. And while, sure, they looked incredibly cool coming down the runway on models’ gazelle-like legs, it’s a fact that gladiator sandals can be tricky to style if you’re not storming the catwalk.

That’s why we rounded up 25 real girls who’ve styled their gladiators in very different ways—from mini skirts to ripped jeans—for some serious inspiration.

Check them out above, and if you’re itching for a pair, check out our shopping guide to the 30 best gladiator sandals in stores right now at every price point.