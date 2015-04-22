StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways Real Girls Wear Gladiator Sandals

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways Real Girls Wear Gladiator Sandals

Kristen Bousquet
by
43 Shares
25 Ways Real Girls Wear Gladiator Sandals
25 Start slideshow

By now, you’ve probably heard that gladiator sandals are one of Spring 2015’s biggest trends, thanks to top designers like Valentino, Rodarte, and Chloe. And—if you’ve done your homework—you’ll know there’s a pair to fit anyone’s style, from demure ankle-length versions to bold styles that stretch above your knee. And while, sure, they looked incredibly cool coming down the runway on models’ gazelle-like legs, it’s a fact that gladiator sandals can be tricky to style if you’re not storming the catwalk.

That’s why we rounded up 25 real girls who’ve styled their gladiators in very different ways—from mini skirts to ripped jeans—for some serious inspiration.

MORE: 50 Flawless Spring Outfits You Should Copy Right Now

Check them out above, and if you’re itching for a pair, check out our shopping guide to the 30 best gladiator sandals in stores right now at every price point.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Hello Shopping

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary

Photo: Bee's Wonderland

Photo: Veja Du

Photo: It's Not Her, It's Me

Photo: Mia Mia Mine

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Hustle and Halcyon

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Sandra Bendre

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Shopaholic by Ilda

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: The Golden Diamonds

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Girl With Curves

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Living in a Kitten's World

Photo: Haute and Rebellious

Photo: Art In Our Blood

Photo: Savvy Javvy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Wear-to-Work Spring Skirts

25 Wear-to-Work Spring Skirts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share