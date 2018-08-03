These 21 Home Decor Blogs Will Make You Want to Redecorate ASAP

As they say, “home is where the heart is”—which simply must explain why we spend so much time combing through Pinterest for home decor inspiration, watching home DIY tutorials on Youtube and, last but not least, sifting through our favorite home decor blogs for hours on end.

In an effort to cut down on the time you spend searching for awe-inspiring home decor blogs, we’ve put together a list of the 21 best home decor blogs out there—taking into account amazing original content, loyal social followings and, most importantly, creativity.

From the blogger working in politics who did a career-180 to focus on interior design and the Brit who is making over his home and documenting the entire process, to the photographer dedicated to snapping the most incredible homes around the world, we all but guarantee this list has at least a few blogs you’re going to bookmark.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2013.