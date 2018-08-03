StyleCaster
These 21 Home Decor Blogs Will Make You Want to Redecorate ASAP

Leah Bourne
Photo: The Selby.

As they say, “home is where the heart is”—which simply must explain why we spend so much time combing through Pinterest for home decor inspiration, watching home DIY tutorials on Youtube and, last but not least, sifting through our favorite home decor blogs for hours on end.

In an effort to cut down on the time you spend searching for awe-inspiring home decor blogs, we’ve put together a list of the 21 best home decor blogs out there—taking into account amazing original content, loyal social followings and, most importantly, creativity.

From the blogger working in politics who did a career-180 to focus on interior design and the Brit who is making over his home and documenting the entire process, to the photographer dedicated to snapping the most incredible homes around the world, we all but guarantee this list has at least a few blogs you’re going to bookmark.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2013.

The Aestate
The Aestate

The Aestate is chock full of design inspiration, but what really makes Jessica Rowe's blog a must-read are the incredible home decor DIY projects she features.

Tie-dye pillows, gold leaf bookends, Chanel serving trays—Rowe will seemingly take on any project and make it look easy. If only we were as crafty.

Photo: The Aestate.
Because It's Awesome
Because It's Awesome

Because It's Awesome is the ultimate resource for cool interior finds like Arianna Belle throw pillows, Doug Johnston baskets and and geometric terrariums.

Tobe Reed is a home decor guru not only because she provides creative tips for how to update a nursery, but because her answer for getting out of the Monday blues is a Kelly Wearstler designed living room. We couldn't agree more.

Photo: Because It's Awesome.
COCOCOZY
COCOCOZY

COCOCOZY was launched in 2008 with the blogger behind it using the pen name "Coco."

The site has since created such a following that Coco has produced her own line of chic home accessories and collaborated with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, DownTown Co. and Capel Rugs.

Photo: COCOCOZY.
Coco Kelley
Coco Kelley

Coco Kelley features shopping guides for the perfect hardware for the home, trend stories (like how to make toile work) and all of the decor inspiration that you could possibly desire.

Our favorite part of Cassandra Lavalle's blog is that she has managed to make high design incredibly accessible, and that is why we can't get enough of this site.

Photo: Coco Kelley.
Erin Williamson Design
Erin Williamson Design

Erin Williamson Design solves design crises many of us having rolling around in our heads.

Case in point, a post by Erin Williamson, proclaiming: "I just have the overwhelming urge to buy something and it just might be a giant black leather couch."

Luckily for us, Williamson also has great taste, so when she picks out her favorite black leather couches, trust us, you'll end up wanting to buy one too.

Photo: Erin Williamson Design.
Design Love Fest
Design Love Fest

Design Love Fest is your go-to if you are looking for decor picks ranging from tablescape inspirations to the best design picks from Etsy.

Bri Emery, the voice behind the blog, is an art director based in Los Angeles, and her gorgeous original photos make this blog a must-visit (daily).

Photo: Design Love Fest.
Designstiles
Designstiles

Designstiles is a go-to resource for inspiration on how to actually make decor trends work in your own home.

Irene Lovett started the blog as a hobby, but has since grown it into a full on business, who uses it as platform to focus on clients looking for design help on a budget. Needless to say, anyone would be in good hands with a little help from Lovett.

Photo: Designstiles.
Elements of Style
Elements of Style

Elements of Style features everything from inspiration for a backyard al fresco soiree to design picks from around the world (including a super cool bookstore in North Caroline).

Erin Gates' strength as a blogger is that she has been able to make Elements of Style both aspirational and personal—we love for instance that she highlights design projects that she is working on in her own life.

Photo: Elements of Style.
Habitually Chic
Habitually Chic

Habitually Chic combines gorgeous interiors of homes, along with fashion inspiration and interior tips (like why not place your cutlery in Mason Jars?).

What sets Heather Clawson's blog apart from the pack is her pitch perfect taste. We want to live in every home she features, own every bag she suggests  and, above all else, have at least half as much taste.

Photo: Habitually Chic.
House of Earnest
House of Earnest

House of Earnest is a resource for home decor, hand made projects and party style.

Erin Souder consistently wows us with her DIY projects, from Lucite bookends to tie-dyed tablecloths. Even if you aren't as crafty as Souder is, you sure will want to be after reading this blog.

Photo: House of Earnest.
I Suwannee
I Suwannee

We can't get enough of Jamie Meares' eclectic take on home decor on I Suwannee.

Our favorite feature on the blog is her "Donkey of the Day" (which is an actual donkey) proving that this is a blogger who is able to find the sense of humor in home decor.

Photo: I Suwannee.
Julip Made
Julip Made

Julip Made is perfect for those looking for high design on a budget. Blogger Julie's posts on accessible art and ideal color palettes have us returning to the site time and time again.

Photo: Julip Made.
La Dolce Vita
La Dolce Vita

La Dolce Vita is like the best friend you have that has incredible taste that you wish you could emulate all of the time.

Blogger Paloma Contreras highlights everything from stylish entryways to the perfect work totes to how to get on trend with the color blue. We also can't get enough of Contreras' Instagram feed, which highlights the best from her very stylish life as a design consultant.

Photo: La Dolce Vita.
Matchbook Magazine
Matchbook Magazine

Founded by Katie Armour and Jane Lilly Warren, Matchbook Magazine is more than a blog, it is a curated monthly magazine dedicated to everything from fashion to decor to travel.

We are particularly addicted to the site's decor stories like how to set up the perfect al fresco dinner table and suggestions for the best table lamps to buy now.

Photo: Matchbook Magazine.
MFAMB
MFAMB

My Favorite and My Best (MFAMB) offers a wealth of inspiration—like ideas for how to display everything from liquor on bar carts to cosmetics in the bathroom to books on your coffee table.

What we really love about Jenny Andrews Anderson's blog is that it has a real sense of humor. When Anderson, for instance, tried to buy a table and a set of chairs, and was screwed over in the process, she went ahead and blogged about it (with a Miley Cyrus reference thrown in).

Photo: MFAMB.
The Pursuit of Style
The Pursuit of Style

The Pursuit of Style fuses fashion and design, and the results are utterly gorgeous.

Lindsay Souza started her blog while working in politics in Washington, D.C., and has since gone on to make interior design her full-time job. Her passion for design is readily apparent everywhere you look on the site.

Photo: The Pursuit of Style.
Remodelista
Screen Shot 2013-08-28 at 3.54.36 PM.png

Remodelista's tagline is that the site is a "sourcebook for considered living." Julie Carlson, the editor-in-chief of the site oversees content that includes gorgeous design picks like the perfect round wood framed mirrors, interiors (including a modular Danish summer house) and design inspiration from around the world (including a pop-up restaurant in San Francisco).

This site is for the design obsessed (or those who want to be).

Photo: Remodelista.
Savvy Home
Savvy Home

Savvy Home succeeds in being a blog about "tasteful yet affordable living." Created by Gabrielle Savoie, the blog includes cool picks like what to buy to have an ultra-cool dorm room. We admire Savoie's ability to find seriously awesome stuff, and we might just have been inspired to buy a cool inexpensive lamp because she suggested it.

Photo: Savvy Home.
The Selby
The Selby

The Selby is the ultimate resource if you want to get an insider's glimpse at the interiors of influencers ranging from artist Terence Koh to Kate Spade. We can't get enough of Todd Selby's gorgeous and playful photographs and illustrations, and neither can anyone else. Unsurprisingly, this is one of the most revered interiors blogs on the web, and with good reason.

Photo: The Selby.
A Beautiful Mess
A Beautiful Mess

Everything about this blog is so aesthetically pleasing, from the modern interior design photography to the food recipe shots.

Sisters Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman started this blog where their motto is "stay home and make something!" On A Beautiful Mess, you'll find everything from DIY projects and crafts to style and beauty. Oh, and, of course, plenty of home decor Inso.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess.
Lark & Linen
Lark & Linen

Lark & Linen has such a clean aesthetic, and it's precisely why we love it.

The brainchild of Toronto-based interior designer Jacquelyn Clark, this blog is her "happy place": "It's where I spill my guts and fill my soul and share the best of the best from around the web," she writes. Here, you'll find interior design inspiration, lifestyle pieces, recipes and more.

Photo: Lark & Linen.
