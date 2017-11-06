StyleCaster
Winter Fashion Inspo: 25 Stylish Cold Weather Outfit Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There’s a reason fall is our favorite time of year, and it’s all about the fashion. It’s so easy to put together effortlessly chic outfits during the brisk days of autumn. The Layers just flow, and we feel stylish all day, every day. But fall is fleeting. Before you know it, it’s winter—the time of year that’s hardest to put together an outfit because we’re more focused on equipping ourselves to face the frozen tundra we’re about to step into than appearing fashion-forward. We haven’t, however, given up all hope of looking cute in the winter quite yet.

Winter can be a tough season to dress for because of the harsh weather but with the help of one of our favorite social media platforms, dressing for the cold winter month can feel just a little bit less daunting.

We’ve searched through our Pinterest feeds to find the cutest winter outfits that you’ll want to immediately copy and wear this season.

Originally published December 2014. Updated November 2017.

Photo: Pinterest/Thea Navarro

Photo: Pinterest/Natalie Holbrook

Photo: Pinterest/Victoria

Photo: Pinterest/POPSUGAR Fashion

Photo: Pinterest/Angela Kazimierczyk

Photo: Pinterest/Mariana Canales

Photo: Pinterest/Chic Bones

Photo: Pinterest/JT

Photo: Pinterest/Teen Vogue

Photo: Pinterest/Kelsie Knauf

Photo: Pinterest/Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Pinterest/ELLE

Photo: Pinterest/Ami Yamaguchi

Photo: Pinterest/Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Pinterest/Kate Ainsworth

Photo: Pinterest/jessie.

Photo: Pinterest/Ami Yamaguchi

Photo: Pinterest/Ruby by Ann

Photo: Pinterest/Her New Tribe

Photo: Pinterest/Le Ann

Photo: Pinterest/Ami Yamaguchi

Photo: Pinterest/Mina DeWalt

Photo: Pinterest/Itsumi Kaede

Photo: Pinterest/Stacey Rojas

Photo: Pinterest/Brittney Jennings

