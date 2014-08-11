25 Insanely Stylish Backpacks to Rock This Semester

Backpacks may give you flashbacks to middle school school when your stuffed-to-capacity Jansport reigned supreme, but—as we’re sure you’ve noticed—knapsacks have gotten a ridiculously stylish makeover recently, making them not only functional but preferable for toting around, well, everything.

Whether you’re into something more minimalist like a simple black leather Marc Jacobs backpack or something eye-catching like a bright yellow suede number from ASOS, today’s backpacks run the gamut, and clock in at all price points. And for all you ladies not heading back to school don’t worry—these styles will look just as cool at work as they will on campus.

