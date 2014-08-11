StyleCaster
25 Insanely Stylish Backpacks to Rock This Semester

Kristen Bousquet
Backpacks may give you flashbacks to middle school school when your stuffed-to-capacity Jansport reigned supreme, but—as we’re sure you’ve noticed—knapsacks have gotten a ridiculously stylish makeover recently, making them not only functional but preferable for toting around, well, everything.

Whether you’re into something more minimalist like a simple black leather Marc Jacobs backpack or something eye-catching like a bright yellow suede number from ASOS, today’s backpacks run the gamut, and clock in at all price points.  And for all you ladies not heading back to school don’t worry—these styles will look just as cool at work as they will on campus.

Click through to start shopping 25 stylish backpacks at every budget.

 

New Look Xhatch Formal Backpack; $39 at asos.com

ASOS Suede Mini Backpack with Fringing; $41 at asos.com

Ames Bros vs. Meredith Wendell Backpack; $200 at meredithwendell.com

Faux Leather Backpack; $33 at forever21.com

Grafea Wild at Heart Leather Backpack; $328 at asos.com

Stussy Scarf Out Mini Backpack; $68 at nastygal.com

Krazy Kaleidoscope Backpack; $68 at topshop.com

LA Hearts Woven Ikat Drawstring Rucksack; $15 at pacsun.com

ASOS Suede Big Backpack with Fringing; $74 at asos.com

Cleobella Gita Backpack; $377 at revolveclothing.com

Tory Burch Kerrington Backpack; $395 at toryburch.com

Elizabeth and James Backpack; $535 at thecorner.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Backpack Domo Biker Quilted; $598 at bloomingdales.com

Premium Leather Backpack; $200 at topshop.com

Premium Leather Pony Backpack; $200 at topshop.com

River Island Cream Festival Backpack; $59 at asos.com

Chloe Stanyon Roll Top Leather Backpack in Black; $405 at asos.com

Stina Backpack; $88 at needsupply.com

Golden Lane Silver Croc Backpack; $795 at shopbop.com

Bronzed Pouch Backpack; $508 at anthropologie.com

Molly Mock Croc Tassel Cross Body Backpack; $24 at boohoo.com

BAGGU Canvas Grey Backpack; $25 at crateandbarrel.com

Black Formal Floral Print Zip Front Backpack; $38 at newlook.com

Trendy Clueless Backpack; $65 at dailylook.com

