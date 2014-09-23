25 Small Home Decor Tweaks That Make a Big Difference

We’ve all been there: Shelling out serious money for a couch we thought we loved, or a coffee table we thought worked in the living room, only to realize they don’t quite vibe with our taste, or the layout of our pad—but replacing them is too expensive. Luckily, giving your home a makeover doesn’t always mean running out and buying all new furniture. In fact, it can be as easy and getting a paint job and scooping up a few cool home decor accessories.

Whether it’s new throw pillows, modern candles or sculptures, or well-placed stacks of books, updating your home in a stylish way can be extremely easy and cost-effective. Here, we’ve rounded up 25 of our favorite home decor items that will instantly add a fashionable vibe to your pad!