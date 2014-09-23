StyleCaster
25 Small Home Decor Tweaks That Make a Big Difference

We’ve all been there: Shelling out serious money for a couch we thought we loved, or a coffee table we thought worked in the living room, only to realize they don’t quite vibe with our taste, or the layout of our pad—but replacing them is too expensive. Luckily, giving your home a makeover doesn’t always mean running out and buying all new furniture. In fact, it can be as easy and getting a paint job and scooping up a few cool home decor accessories.

Whether it’s new throw pillows, modern candles or sculptures, or well-placed stacks of books, updating your home in a stylish way can be extremely easy and cost-effective. Here, we’ve rounded up 25 of our favorite home decor items that will instantly add a fashionable vibe to your pad!

Studio Mucci Car Classic Fringe Banner; $35 at urbanoutfitters.com

Pink Fashion Framed Art Print By Lana’s Art Gallery; $172 at purehome.com

4040 Locust Wrapped Horns Bison Skull; $59 at urbanoutfitters.com

Skull Candle; $19.95 at crateandbarrel.com

Fashion Designer Pillow; $59 at urbanoutfitters.com

Magical Thinking Boho Glass Canister; $18 at urbanoutfitters.com

Metal Container; $4.95 at hm.com

12-piece shiny copper flatware set; $99.95 at cb2.com

Raffia Embroidered Pillow; $198 at anthropologie.com

Quilted Cushion Cover; $17.95 at hm.com

Candle; $4.95 at hm.com

C. Wonder Chevron Round Box; $24 at shopbop.com

Kristen fashion watercolor portrait; $20 at society6.com

Cotton Cushion Cover; $9.95 at hm.com

Glass Jar with Lid; $7.95 at hm.com

Pillowcase; $5.95 at hm.com

Brightweave Throw; $78 at anthropologie.com

Doormat; $24.95 at hm.com

Monogram Votive Candle; $16 at cwonder.com

Ceramic Bowl; $5.95 at hm.com

Diamonte Fashion Toss Pillow In Chocolate; $49.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com

Michael Aram Rock Box; $129 at horchow.com

Fashion Icons: Fashion Trends Throughout the Centuries; $40 at atchisonhome.com

Ben's Garden 'The Right Shoes' Paperweight; $64 at nordstrom.com

La Jolla Baskets – Pink; $68-148 at serenaandlily.com

