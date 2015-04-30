25 Quotes to Live By After a Breakup

Newsflash: life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies—especially when it comes to the world of love and dating.
Many breakups may seem like the end of the world, but with a little inspiration it can be easier than you think to move on with your life. Take a moment to check out the quotes in the slideshow above and we think you’ll be at least one step closer to happiness.
"There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." Photo: Pinterest/Veronica Partridge
"Look at the bright side." Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"Starting today, I need to forget what's gone, appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next."
Photo: Pinterest/Stacy Swall
"I didn't stop loving you. I decided to stop showing it because no matter how hard I tried, you wouldn't get it."
Photo: Pinterest/Kora Gramling
"No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up and never give up."
Photo: Pinterest/Ieva Mazeikaite
"If you can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much you can love the right one."
Photo: Pinterest/Josefina Garnica
"Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth." Photo: Pinterest/Kristin Dickens
"Time heals nothing unless you move along with it." Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"Sometimes the best way to be happy is to learn to let go of things you tried hard to hold on to that are no longer good for you."
Photo: Pinterest/Great Quotes
"Respect yourself enough to know you deserve the very best."
Photo: Pinterest/Amy Tindall
"Trust that an ending is followed by a beginning."
Photo: Pinterest/Mary Ossege
"The things that go wrong for you have a lot of potential to become part of your gift to the world." Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world because you realize there's so much more to the book than the pages you were stuck on."
Photo: We Heart It/amy_gaetto
"In the waves of change, we find out true direction." Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"He's going to be sorry he lost you, so stop worrying. Forget the past, forget the pain and remember what an incredible woman you are."
Photo: Pinterest/Erica Richardson
"Being positive in a negative situation isn't naive, it's leadership." Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"Be strong enough to let go and wise enough to wait for what you deserve."
Photo: Pinterest/Cristin Harrington
"You will never have to force anything that is truly meant to be."
Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"Life is a gift. Wake up every day and realize that."
Photo: Pinterest/Free People
"The soul usually knows what to do to heal itself, the change is to silence the mind."
Photo: Pinterest/Free People