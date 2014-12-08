25 Perfect Secret Santa Gifts—Under $25

Every year many of us participate in Secret Santa parties with friends, co-workers and family. It’s simple: pull a name out of a hat (or use one of the newfangled apps) and that’s who you secretly have to buy a gift for. Traditionally, the secret gift exchange comes along with budget instruction to prevent one person from spending a ton of money, and another spending very little.
Since $25 seems to be a pretty common Secret Santa budget, we rounded up some of the coolest gifts that are $25 and under that just about anyone would love. From a Grumpy Cat stuffed animal to cooler than cool iPhone cases, we’ve thought about everyone when compiling this gift guide.
To see the coolest 25 gifts under $25, click through the slideshow above!
Charm & Gumption Remember Notepad ($15; available at Etsy.com).
Nature Vibe "Not All Who Wander Are Lost" Bracelet ($20; available at etsy.com).
Forever 21 Street Style Memory Game ($17; available at forever21.com).
Society 6 Hello Beautiful Dots Pillow ($20; available at society6.com).
Forever 21 Illume Coconut Milk Mango Soy Candle ($24; available at forever21.com).
Sephora's Sephora Favorites Cleansing Ritual On-the-Go Set ($20; availabe at sephora.com).
Kate Spade Saturday "Saturday Morning Mug" in Signature Zig Zag ($12 at saturday.com).
2015 Paper Source Academic Paint Chip Calendar ($24.95; available at papersource.com).
Ban.Do I Am Very Busy iPhone Case ($25; available at shopbando.com).
Orange Is the New Black Presents: The Cookbook By Jenji Kohan ($24.95; available at urbanoutfitters.com).
Birchbox for CEW Limited Edition Prestige Headliners ($18; available at birchbox.com).
Bella J Deluxe Manicure Set ($18.50; available at nordstrom.com).
Society 6 Marble iPhone Skin ($15; available at society6.com).
Kate Spade 'Idiom - Heart of Gold' Bangle ($24; available at nordstrom.com).
Kate Spade 'Let's Do Lunch' Business Card Holder ($21; available at nordstrom.com).
Philosophy 'Pink Marshmallow' Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath Set ($17; available at nordstrom.com).
Korres Advanced Brightening Deluxe Wild Rose Trio ($24; available at sephora.com).
Essie 'Winter 2014' Mini Four-Pack ($17; available at nordstrom.com).