StyleCaster
Share

25 Outfits That Will Make You Fall For Feathers

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Outfits That Will Make You Fall For Feathers

by
6 Shares
25 Outfits That Will Make You Fall For Feathers
25 Start slideshow

If the thought of feathers combined with fashion brings back memories of bad ’90s wardrobes and bright boas, we’ve got 25 looks that will totally change your mind. Because on the street style scene, fashion girls are using plume to pull together outfits that feel feminine, fun, and sleek.

MORE: How to Belt Your Scarf This Winter

Whether it’s a feathered statement collar on an all-black look, or a soft textured touch on a simple silk shirt, we tracked down 25 ways to use feathers add interest and an It-girl appeal to your wardrobe.

MORE: 50 Outfits That Prove Good Airport Style Is Possible

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Candice Lake

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Getty

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: VivaLuxury

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Just Patience

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Trend Bridged

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Candice Lake

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Next slideshow starts in 10s

All the Critics' Choice Awards Looks

All the Critics' Choice Awards Looks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share