25 Outfits That Will Make You Fall For Feathers

If the thought of feathers combined with fashion brings back memories of bad ’90s wardrobes and bright boas, we’ve got 25 looks that will totally change your mind. Because on the street style scene, fashion girls are using plume to pull together outfits that feel feminine, fun, and sleek.

Whether it’s a feathered statement collar on an all-black look, or a soft textured touch on a simple silk shirt, we tracked down 25 ways to use feathers add interest and an It-girl appeal to your wardrobe.