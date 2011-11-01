25 Morbidly Awesome Day of the Dead Finds

Even though the Halloween festivities have come to an end, don’t put away those spooky getups quite yet! Today is ElDa de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican national holiday that honors the deceased through eating, festival and song. One of the main traditions of this celebration is the creation of an altar, or ofrenda, chock full of the favorite foods and drinks of of the dearly departed complete with decor including sugar skulls and colorful picado banners — sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me.

Even if you don’t celebrate this holiday, The Day of the Dead is still a really great excuse to scope out tons of colorful-yet-quirky Mexican folk-inspired paraphernalia. We’ve rounded up the bestDa de Los Muertos-inspired finds with everything from skull embellished bling to Frida Kahlo printed pillows and cerebral candles. Click through for 25 of the most awesome deadly shopping discoveries that are sure to be stylish year round.