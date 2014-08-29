25 Minimalist Fashion Photos to Inspire You This Fall

If you’re someone who’s not so much into crazy prints, loud patterns and bright, distracting colors, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that simplicity is a huge keyword when it comes to fall fashion.

From neutral colors to simple silhouettes, minimalism is trending hard this season, an aesthetic that’s remarkably easy (and affordable) to pull off. Plus, styling basic pieces are a joy because they’ll go with everything in your closet, and will always—without fail—lend your outfit a sophisticated, chic sensibility that can sometimes get lost when following fly-by-night trends, and playing with prints and color.

To prove that chic simplicity will be fall’s biggest trend, we’ve gathered some of our favorite minimalist looks that are totally wearable for fall. Click through the slideshow and get inspired!