StyleCaster
Share

25 Minimalist Fashion Photos to Inspire You This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Minimalist Fashion Photos to Inspire You This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
7 Shares
25 Minimalist Fashion Photos to Inspire You This Fall
25 Start slideshow

If you’re someone who’s not so much into crazy prints, loud patterns and bright, distracting colors, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that simplicity is a huge keyword when it comes to fall fashion.

MORE: 50 Ways to Master the Minimalist Trend

From neutral colors to simple silhouettes, minimalism is trending hard this season, an aesthetic that’s remarkably easy (and affordable) to pull off. Plus, styling basic pieces are a joy because they’ll go with everything in your closet, and will always—without fail—lend your outfit a sophisticated, chic sensibility that can sometimes get lost when following fly-by-night trends, and playing with prints and color.

MORE: 13 Elegantly Simple Instagram Accounts to Follow

To prove that chic simplicity will be fall’s biggest trend, we’ve gathered some of our favorite minimalist looks that are totally wearable for fall. Click through the slideshow and get inspired!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: No 6 Store

Photo: Elle

Photo: RASSP

Photo: Tumblr/Caroline Daily Paris

Photo: Aliki Panagiotidou

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Trend Hunter

Photo: Trend Land

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: The Man Repeller

Photo: Zara

Photo: Vogue

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: The Neo Traditionalist

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: La Garconne

Photo: Zara

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: Tumblr/Studded Hearts Blog

Photo: FIGTNY

Photo: Pinterest/AYR

Photo: What Do I Wear

Photo: Tumblr/Caroline Daily Paris

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Coolest Hairstyles For Fall 2014

The Coolest Hairstyles For Fall 2014
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share