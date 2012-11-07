25 Most Memorable Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Outfits

Tonight marks the 17th year of the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. While many familiar faces are returning to the highly acclaimed—and decorated—runway, several rookies like Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn will also be strutting for the first time.

Over the years, the show has made national stars of models like Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, and (most recently) Karlie Kloss, but let’s face it, what most people tune in for are the over-the-top outfits. The costumes usually feature fantastical themes, ornate embellishments, and of course, massive wings. Who would have thought so much detail could go into relatively skimpy costumes?

Here, we reflect on some of the most memorable moments from the show—from a $2.5 million bra to live performances to angel wings worthy of back-up dancers. Read on to get a look at this major eye candy.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs December 4 on CBS, so mark your calendars!