25 Most Memorable Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Outfits

Tonight marks the 17th year of the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. While many familiar faces are returning to the highly acclaimed—and decorated—runway, several rookies like Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn will also be strutting for the first time.
Over the years, the show has made national stars of models like Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, and (most recently) Karlie Kloss, but let’s face it, what most people tune in for are the over-the-top outfits. The costumes usually feature fantastical themes, ornate embellishments, and of course, massive wings. Who would have thought so much detail could go into relatively skimpy costumes?
Here, we reflect on some of the most memorable moments from the show—from a $2.5 million bra to live performances to angel wings worthy of back-up dancers. Read on to get a look at this major eye candy.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs December 4 on CBS, so mark your calendars!
Buckle up kids! Here, Alessandra gives us a glimpse of the $2.5 million bra she'll be sporting this year.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell kills it every time—on any runway. Add a sick Victoria's Secret costume like this one from 2005, and the results are otherworldly.
Photo:
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr models the $2.5 million dollar bra on the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show--wowza!
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Heidi Klum shows the new angels on the block how it's done in a tulle floral number in 2009.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Aw! Look at Karlie Kloss strutting down her first VS runway in 2011.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Watch out Calvin Klein, Lara Stone is stunning as she struts down the Victoria's Secret catwalk in 2008.
Photo:
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Adriana Lima is a sultry vixen as she saunters down the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Black swan, who? Karolina Kurkova's garb is reaching new heights (literally!) during the 2010 Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Photo:
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
We're pretty sure Karolina Kurkova won't be offering us a cold beverage or snack in this stewardess-inspired number from 2006.
Photo:
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
This look from 2011 is the Queen of our Hearts.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Here, Victoria's Secret Angel veteran Adriana Lima sports ombré wings from 2008 that make us all sorts of jealous.
Photo:
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Size matters when it comes to Victoria's Secret angel wings, and these 2011 wings were the tops.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
If you can't take your throne with you, make a portable one like Alessandra Ambrosio's from 2011.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anya is an angel in the clouds with this outfit from 2010.
Photo:
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Caroline Trentini has us wanting to go all sorts of green with her blossoming, winged garden from 2009.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images