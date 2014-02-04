25 Creative Ways To Use Wallpaper From Pinterest

One of the biggest decor trends in recent years is wallpaper. Once consider a decor element reserved for your grandparents Boca Raton condo, wallpaper has undergone a major renaissance, popping up in some of the most fashionable homes around.
Looking for creative ways to use wallpaper? Look no further for some inspiration.
Paper any room in toile for an easy French feel.
Via Betsy Spivey
Tartan instantly makes any room cozy. Just add matching furniture in shades of deep red or brown.
Via Kristy Larson
Wallpaper the inside of your closet for a pulled-together bedroom.
Via Elda Rodriguez
A chalkboard wall in a kitchen is a great spot for a shopping list or favorite recipies.
Via Christine Barton-Holmes
Paper just one wall of an otherwise plain room for a splash of color and pattern.
Via Holly Goodman
Try embossed wallpaper for touches of texture on sideboards. Or, go all-out and paper an entire room in it.
Via Tara Ball
Removable wall decals are a great way to refurbish a room without the commitment.
Via Holly C
Fake elaborate moldings with clever tromp l'oeil wallpaper like the kind at La Maison Champs Élysées, a hotel designed by Martin Margiela, will add an elegant touch to any room.
Via Vanessa Correa
Animal-themed wallpaper can be whimsical yet sophisticated.
Via Lindsay Mora
Add flair to a plain wall with a patterened paint roller.
Via Amanda Latuske
Take a cue from this beautiful room and contrast your wallpaper with your décor—here, modern furniture stands out against Victorian-style wallpaper.
Via Jillian Micak
Bold pop art wall paper will make any room unforgettable.
Via Adriane Leal
An ombré wall in a cool color like green or blue adds a zen touch.
Via Ashleigh
Metallic wallpaper doesn't have to be tacky. Gold refines the roughness of this grasscloth wallpaper.
Via Irene B
Decorate your walls with fresh flowers for a pretty (but temporary) 3D effect. Or, use convincing-but-faux petals for a more permanent addition.
Via Julie Mai
Chinoiserie wallpaper can transform any bathroom into a luxurious spot to unwind.
Via Harriet Gilmer
Fresco your ceilings in wallpaper for an unexpected pop of pattern.
Via Lindsay
To jazz up a tiny bathroom, graphic black and white wallpaper is the perfect touch.
Via Emily Head
Can't settle on one wallpaper? Frame your favorites and hang them around the house—easy wall art!
Via Kris Hopkins
Or, substitute wallpaper for your art collection. Cover an entire wall in frames.
Via Kristin Sims
Split a large wall decal with a door, window, or bookshelf.
Via Patrick Dewaele