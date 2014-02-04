StyleCaster
Share

25 Creative Ways To Use Wallpaper From Pinterest

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Creative Ways To Use Wallpaper From Pinterest

Alexandra Pauly
by
25 Creative Ways To Use Wallpaper From Pinterest
25 Start slideshow

One of the biggest decor trends in recent years is wallpaper. Once consider a decor element reserved for your grandparents Boca Raton condo, wallpaper has undergone a major renaissance, popping up in some of the most fashionable homes around.
Looking for creative ways to use wallpaper? Look no further for some inspiration.
MORE:
Tablescape DIY: A Southwest-Inspired Winter Dinner Party
Make Swine Chef Phil Conlon’s Potato Chip Nachos

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Paper any room in toile for an easy French feel.

Via Betsy Spivey

Tartan instantly makes any room cozy. Just add matching furniture in shades of deep red or brown.

Via Kristy Larson

Vintage map wallpaper is perfect for a study or library. 

Via Haylee Nicholson

Wallpaper the inside of your closet for a pulled-together bedroom.

Via Elda Rodriguez

A chalkboard wall in a kitchen is a great spot for a shopping list or favorite recipies. 

Via Christine Barton-Holmes

Paper just one wall of an otherwise plain room for a splash of color and pattern.

Via Holly Goodman

Try embossed wallpaper for touches of texture on sideboards. Or, go all-out and paper an entire room in it.

Via Tara Ball

Watercolor wallpaper adds a soft touch of color to any room.

Via Sarah Elizabeth Moore

Coordinate your wallpaper with your wall art. 

Via Lindajane Keefer

Removable wall decals are a great way to refurbish a room without the commitment.

Via Holly C

Fake elaborate moldings with clever tromp l'oeil wallpaper like the kind at La Maison Champs Élysées, a hotel designed by Martin Margiela, will add an elegant touch to any room.

Via Vanessa Correa

Animal-themed wallpaper can be whimsical yet sophisticated. 

Via Lindsay Mora

Add flair to a plain wall with a patterened paint roller.

Via Amanda Latuske

Take a cue from this beautiful room and contrast your wallpaper with your décor—here, modern furniture stands out against Victorian-style wallpaper. 

Via Jillian Micak

Bold pop art wall paper will make any room unforgettable.

Via Adriane Leal

An ombré wall in a cool color like green or blue adds a zen touch.

Via Ashleigh

Metallic wallpaper doesn't have to be tacky. Gold refines the roughness of this  grasscloth wallpaper.

Via Irene B

Decorate your walls with fresh flowers for a pretty (but temporary) 3D effect. Or, use convincing-but-faux petals for a more permanent addition. 

Via Julie Mai

 

Chinoiserie wallpaper can transform any bathroom into a luxurious spot to unwind.

Via Harriet Gilmer

Fresco your ceilings in wallpaper for an unexpected pop of pattern.

Via Lindsay

Transform a wall into a piece of art with this abstract paper.

Via Adrienne Richardson

To jazz up a tiny bathroom, graphic black and white wallpaper is the perfect touch.

Via Emily Head

Can't settle on one wallpaper? Frame your favorites and hang them around the house—easy wall art!

Via Kris Hopkins

Or, substitute wallpaper for your art collection. Cover an entire wall in frames. 

Via Kristin Sims

Split a large wall decal with a door, window, or bookshelf.

Via Patrick Dewaele

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Embellishments and Sports Fan Nail Art

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Simple Embellishments and Sports Fan Nail Art
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share