24 Ways to Make a Super-Sheer Skirt Look Completely Chic

by
Sheer skirts are one of those particularly challenging trends to pull off–style it wrong and you’re at risk of looking cheap, but style it right, and you’ll capture the attention of any street style photographer. No, this look isn’t for the faint-hearted, but there are a few things you can keep in mind to ensure you nail the look, every single time.

While fashion editors and style bloggers are bravely flashing miles of leg by layering sheer skirts over high-cut bodysuits, there are absolutely more modest ways to master the look. Try layering a lightweight, see-through skirt over cropped skinny trousers or jeans, or pull on a long sheer skirt over a bodycon mini. And—on cool days—a sheer skirt adds a model-off-duty kick to opaque black tights, biker boots, and a slouchy tee.

Now, onto the thing you’re really here for: 24 pictures of fashion bloggers and It-girls who know exactly how to pull-off the sheer skirt trend. Click and learn, people.

