Hurry—23andMe DNA Test Kits Are 50% Off For Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As a shopping writer and someone who admittedly is a bit of a big spender in their personal life, even I have shown some self-control on items I just can’t find a way to justify spending money on. Although I’ve always been curious about DNA home test kits (because why wouldn’t I want to learn everything I can about myself?) the high price tag is enough to dissuade me from the whole idea. Sound relatable? Well, it’s our lucky day because 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test is a whopping 50% off for Prime Day—dropping the price from $199 all the way down to $99.

You might be wondering what exactly 23andMe is—and what it will tell you about yourself; in short, it will give you insight into your heritage and health predispositions, carrier statuses, overall wellness and even quirky traits. You’ve surely seen ancestry tests before, and 23andMe is that but with a twist. In addition to learning where your ancestors came from, the test can also reveal whether you’re genetically predisposed to have a fear of spiders or even tell you if you are likely to have a cat allergy—how cool is that?!

Aside from the fun of it all, the carrier status reports can also show if your genes have variants linked to certain inherited health conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, blood clots and others. If we’ve learned anything during our time living throughout COVID-19 it’s that it’s better to be more informed than not, and armed with the right tools you can take action on your health status.

If you’re looking for even more info beyond what’s been listed above, 23andMe also offers a premium bundle which is regularly priced at $229 but is now on sale for $109. It includes a year’s subscription to enhanced health reports, as well as pharmacogenetics data (which is information on how your specific body chemistry can react with certain medications).

To use the kit, all you have to do is deposit some saliva in the tube included, fill out some details about yourself, register your kit and send in your sample. Then you’ll wait simply wait for your results to come in. And don’t worry the data is encrypted and protected—leaving you in control of your story.

