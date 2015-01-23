23 Men’s Fashion Week Looks Only Zoolander Could Pull Off

We get it: A large part of being a fashion designer is expressing your vision creatively, even if it means crafting pieces that’ll never go into production and have little commercial appeal. And while we’re all for oohing and ahhing over avant-garde designs, we gotta admit: Some of the looks shown on various runways during the Fall 2015 men’s shows—going on now in Europe—are worthy of a hearty WTF.

Yeah, yeah, yeah we know there’s been chatter about how the runways are being used to examine the gender agenda and all that, but between hot pink fur coats at Sibling, demure pussy bows at Gucci, and—true story—exposed flacid penises peeking out from swathes of fabric at Rick Owens (like, why?), we don’t think we’re being dense when we say that it was difficult to take some menswear designers seriously this season.

Below, we’ve gathered 30 particular looks that only Zoolander could pull off.

Scroll through now, and—hey, just an idea—why not spend tonight asking your guy which ones he’s wear if he were offered a million dollars.