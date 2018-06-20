StyleCaster
23 Items to Snag for Half Price (or Less) at Topshop's Massive Summer Sale

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images.

Drop what you’re doing and head straight to Topshop’s website. Why? The retailer is having a serious summer sale. We’re talking clothes, swimsuits, shoes, bags—you name it. And many of them are priced at a full 50 percent off. That $100 dress you were eyeing looks a lot more tempting when it’s $50, doesn’t it?

While I usually resist the urge to impulse-shop, even I understand that desperate times call for desperate measures; when things are that discounted, they’re going to go fast. (Don’t believe me? Some of Topshop’s summer sale items are already sold out in a few sizes. I know—I’m bummed, too.)

Since time is of the essence, we’ve perused all 435 items listed in Topshop’s summer sale offerings and highlighted our 23 favorites. Even better: All 23 are at least 50 percent off. Happy shopping.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Horn Button Mini Dress
Horn Button Mini Dress, $30

Pair this cotton mini dress with your favorite red accessory, and you've got the perfect Fourth of July outfit.

Buy it here: $30 $60, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Striped Double Breasted Blazer
Striped Double Breasted Blazer, $55

For times when the weather is warm and the office is freezing cold.

Buy it here: $55 $110, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Key Trim Loafers
Key Trim Loafers, $20

Because everyone needs a solid pair of black flats.

Buy it here: $20 $80, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Tiered Lace Midi Dress
Tiered Lace Midi Dress, $50

In need of a dress to wear to weddings this summer? This royal blue number—which you can snag for more than 75 percent off—might just do the trick.

Buy it here: $50 $210, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Glitter Hanky Hem Playsuit
Glitter Hanky Hem Playsuit, $30

New Year's Eve might be six months away, but I can already see myself ringing in 2019 in this sparkly romper.

Buy it here: $30 $75, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Cutaway Cateye Sunglasses
Cutaway Cateye Sunglasses, $5

Summer is definitively the best time of year to play around with fun sunglasses. And since these are nearly 90 percent off, you might as well, right?

Buy it here: $5 $40, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Peplum Cross Over Jacket
Peplum Cross Over Jacket, $35

This crisp peplum jacket is the kind of timeless basic every closet needs.

Buy it here: $35 $75, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Sleeveless Ruched Tunic
Sleeveless Ruched Tunic, $12

It's comfortable. It's bright. It's fun. What more could you ask for?

Buy it here: $12 $45, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | MOTO Pink Cropped Wide-Leg Jean
MOTO Pink Cropped Wide-Leg Jean, $35

Inject some serious fun into your summer wardrobe with these baby pink wide-leg jeans. (Plus, the breezy silhouette will keep you cooler than your go-to skinny jeans will.)

Buy it here: $35 $75, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Striped Jacket
Striped Jacket, $60

I'm a sucker for any menswear-inspired basic. And at less than half its original price, this one's a steal.

Buy it here: $60 $125, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Tie Dye Cutwork Broderie Shorts
Tie Dye Cutwork Broderie Shorts, $8

Tie-dye eyelet shorts are the ultimate summer mood.

Buy it here: $8 $52, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | MOTO Oversized Borg Jacket
MOTO Oversized Borg Jacket, $40

Everyone knows the best time to stock up on winter basics is during the off-season.

Buy it here: $40 $125, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Blossom Ankle Boots
Blossom Ankle Boots, $20

The perfect bold addition to any going-out ensemble.

Buy it here: $20 $60, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Lace One Shoulder Crop Top
Lace One Shoulder Crop Top, $20

I haven't spent a lot of time in your closet, but I bet this lacy top would go well with any maxiskirt, printed pant, or high-waisted jean you own.

Buy it here: $20 $85, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Larry Bridgeless Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Larry Bridgeless Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, $15

These interesting sunnies feel simultaneously vintage and contemporary.

Buy it here: $15 $30, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Floral Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress
Floral Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress, $75

This floral maxi dress is perfect for any summer parties you have coming up on your calendar.

Buy it here: $75 $150, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Shirred Knitted T-Shirt
Shirred Knitted T-Shirt, $10

If you're not into beige, score this top in hot pink or mustard, instead.

Buy it here: $10 $40, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Floral One-Sleeve Dress
Floral One-Sleeve Dress, $40

I don't know what I love more—the bold floral print or the unique silhouette.

Buy it here: $40 $110, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Summer Shimmer Crop
Summer Shimmer Crop, $10

This crop top's cut makes it perfect for summer, and its shimmery mint fabric makes it great for winter, too.

Buy it here: $10 $38, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Pink Leather Biker Jacket
Pink Leather Biker Jacket, $130

It's not every day you see a millennial pink biker jacket on sale for almost one-third of its original price.

Buy it here: $130 $660, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | MOTO Khaki Tropical Floral Jeans
MOTO Khaki Tropical Floral Jeans, $40

Fun jeans are the move this summer.

Buy it here: $40 $80, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Embroidered Floral Print Bandeau Top
Embroidered Floral Print Bandeau Top, $20

Nothing says summer like an embroidered floral bandeau.

Buy it here: $20 $60, Topshop

Photo: Topshop
STYLECASTER | 23 Items You Can Snag for Half-Price (or Less) at Topshop's Huge Summer Sale | Lace Up Shoulder Mini Dress
Lace Up Shoulder Mini Dress, $30

This mini dress has been on my wishlist for months. And now that it's on sale for one-third of its original price, I pretty much have to buy it. (Right??)

Buy it here: $30 $90, Topshop

Photo: Topshop

