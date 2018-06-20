23 Items to Snag for Half Price (or Less) at Topshop’s Massive Summer Sale

Drop what you’re doing and head straight to Topshop’s website. Why? The retailer is having a serious summer sale. We’re talking clothes, swimsuits, shoes, bags—you name it. And many of them are priced at a full 50 percent off. That $100 dress you were eyeing looks a lot more tempting when it’s $50, doesn’t it?
While I usually resist the urge to impulse-shop, even I understand that desperate times call for desperate measures; when things are that discounted, they’re going to go fast. (Don’t believe me? Some of Topshop’s summer sale items are already sold out in a few sizes. I know—I’m bummed, too.)
Since time is of the essence, we’ve perused all 435 items listed in Topshop’s summer sale offerings and highlighted our 23 favorites. Even better: All 23 are at least 50 percent off. Happy shopping.
Horn Button Mini Dress, $30
Pair this cotton mini dress with your favorite red accessory, and you've got the perfect Fourth of July outfit.
Buy it here: $30
$60, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Striped Double Breasted Blazer, $55
For times when the weather is warm and the office is freezing cold.
Buy it here: $55
$110, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Key Trim Loafers, $20
Because everyone needs a solid pair of black flats.
Buy it here: $20
$80, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Tiered Lace Midi Dress, $50
In need of a dress to wear to weddings this summer? This royal blue number—which you can snag for more than 75 percent off—might just do the trick.
Buy it here: $50
$210, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Glitter Hanky Hem Playsuit, $30
New Year's Eve might be six months away, but I can already see myself ringing in 2019 in this sparkly romper.
Buy it here: $30
$75, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Cutaway Cateye Sunglasses, $5
Summer is definitively the best time of year to play around with fun sunglasses. And since these are nearly 90 percent off, you might as well, right?
Buy it here: $5
$40, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Peplum Cross Over Jacket, $35
This crisp peplum jacket is the kind of timeless basic every closet needs.
Buy it here: $35
$75, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Sleeveless Ruched Tunic, $12
It's comfortable. It's bright. It's fun. What more could you ask for?
Buy it here: $12
$45, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
MOTO Pink Cropped Wide-Leg Jean, $35
Inject some serious fun into your summer wardrobe with these baby pink wide-leg jeans. (Plus, the breezy silhouette will keep you cooler than your go-to skinny jeans will.)
Buy it here: $35
$75, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Striped Jacket, $60
I'm a sucker for any menswear-inspired basic. And at less than half its original price, this one's a steal.
Buy it here: $60
$125, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Tie Dye Cutwork Broderie Shorts, $8
Tie-dye eyelet shorts are the ultimate summer mood.
Buy it here: $8
$52, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
MOTO Oversized Borg Jacket, $40
Everyone knows the best time to stock up on winter basics is during the off-season.
Buy it here: $40
$125, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Blossom Ankle Boots, $20
The perfect bold addition to any going-out ensemble.
Buy it here: $20
$60, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Lace One Shoulder Crop Top, $20
I haven't spent a lot of time in your closet, but I bet this lacy top would go well with any maxiskirt, printed pant, or high-waisted jean you own.
Buy it here: $20
$85, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Larry Bridgeless Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, $15
These interesting sunnies feel simultaneously vintage and contemporary.
Buy it here: $15
$30, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Floral Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress, $75
This floral maxi dress is perfect for any summer parties you have coming up on your calendar.
Buy it here: $75
$150, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Shirred Knitted T-Shirt, $10
If you're not into beige, score this top in hot pink or mustard, instead.
Buy it here: $10
$40, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Floral One-Sleeve Dress, $40
I don't know what I love more—the bold floral print or the unique silhouette.
Buy it here: $40
$110, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Summer Shimmer Crop, $10
This crop top's cut makes it perfect for summer, and its shimmery mint fabric makes it great for winter, too.
Buy it here: $10
$38, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Pink Leather Biker Jacket, $130
It's not every day you see a millennial pink biker jacket on sale for almost one-third of its original price.
Buy it here: $130
$660, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
MOTO Khaki Tropical Floral Jeans, $40
Fun jeans are the move this summer.
Buy it here: $40
$80, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Embroidered Floral Print Bandeau Top, $20
Nothing says summer like an embroidered floral bandeau.
Buy it here: $20
$60, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Lace Up Shoulder Mini Dress, $30
This mini dress has been on my wishlist for months. And now that it's on sale for one-third of its original price, I pretty much have to buy it. (Right??)
Buy it here: $30
$90, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop