Everything You Need to Know About the $21,000 A Night Suite Where David Beckham is Living in Paris

One of the biggest stories in the sports world in the past few months was David Beckham inking a deal with esteemed soccer team Paris Saint-Germain. The mega-rich and philanthropic Beckham is giving his £700,000 a month salary to a children’s charity, but his team has still given him a £26,000 a month housing budget. So, Beckham and his brood—including fashion designer wife and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham—have decamped to Paris, where Beckham is residing in the five star Hôtel Le Bristol. The swanky digs are definitely worth discussion, so we decided to round up everything you need to know below!

1. Beckham is living in the hotel’s Imperial Suite, which rents for a whopping $21,740 a night. Considering Beckham is signed for five months with the team, we estimated the rent on the hotel will be about $3,261,000. We’re sure the team worked something out with the hotel, but regardless, it’s clear this bill will exceed the six-figure range.

2. The massive suite measures 3,475 square feet, making it the largest suite at the hotel. The main bedroom includes a massive dressing room, a sitting area, and a 270 square foot bathroom—which is the size of many New York studio apartments, and is made entirely of pink Aurora marble.

3. Don’t worry about the Beckham family munching on Holiday Inn quality room service. The dining area in the room can accommodate up to 12 people, and the resident chef Eric Frechon has been awarded a whopping three Michelin stars.

4. The menu at Le Bristol includes upscale items like Pot-au-feu with black truffle (marrow, celeriac mousseline, oxtail, foie gras with vegetables, beef stock infused with shiitake) for 94 euros and Farm raised pig (cooked from head to trotter, hand mashed ‘ratte’ potatoes perfumed with black truffle) and costs 73 euros.

5. The hotel is located on the fashionable Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, near some of the finest shops in the world including Hermès and Chanel. Obviously, when Victoria’s in town, this is where we’ll find her.

6. Back in World War II, Le Bristol became a destination for American citizens in Paris, after the hotel signed an agreement with the United States Embassy. The reason for this was that it was the only hotel with an “anti-gas” shelter at the time.

7. The hotel is a favorite of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his fashionable wife Carla Bruni. Other A-listers who have stayed at the hotel include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

8. The hotel’s scenic garden measures 12,917 square feet, and is the biggest among the Parisian palaces.

