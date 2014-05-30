21 Ways to Wear a Vintage T-Shirt

Fact: Nothing’s cooler than a vintage tee. Whether emblazoned with retro cartoon characters (Mickey Mouse), nostalgic brands (Camp Beverly Bills, anyone?), or images of bands that your parents listened to, the right one can totally transform an outfit.

When it comes to getting your hands on the right style, there are a couple of options: Rifling through dad’s drawers to find his old Lynyrd Skynyrd tee, trolling sites like eBay and Etsy, or scouring vintage shops in your area.

Once you’ve found the right one, play around with how you style it. Sure, you can throw on a cool pair of ripped jeans and leather jacket, but you can also chic it up a little and wear it under a tailored black suits, tucked into high-waist shorts this summer, or even with a fancy maxi skirt. To illustrate that point, we’ve gathered outfits from some of our favorite bloggers who prove that a vintage tees aren’t only cool, but seriously versatile.