StyleCaster
Share

21 Ways to Wear a Vintage T-Shirt

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Ways to Wear a Vintage T-Shirt

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Ways to Wear a Vintage T-Shirt
21 Start slideshow

Fact: Nothing’s cooler than a vintage tee. Whether emblazoned with retro cartoon characters (Mickey Mouse), nostalgic brands (Camp Beverly Bills, anyone?), or images of bands that your parents listened to, the right one can totally transform an outfit.

MORE: 5 Different Ways To Wear a Graphic T-Shirt

When it comes to getting your hands on the right style, there are a couple of options: Rifling through dad’s drawers to find his old Lynyrd Skynyrd tee, trolling sites like eBay and Etsy, or scouring vintage shops in your area.

MORE: The Coolest ‘Vintage’ Posters Inspired by Modern Music

Once you’ve found the right one, play around with how you style it. Sure, you can throw on a cool pair of ripped jeans and leather jacket, but you can also chic it up a little and wear it under a tailored black suits, tucked into high-waist shorts this summer, or even with a fancy maxi skirt. To illustrate that point, we’ve gathered outfits from some of our favorite bloggers who prove that a vintage tees aren’t only cool, but seriously versatile.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Photo: Huffington Post

Photo: On the Racks

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Glam Asia

Photo: Marie Claire UK

Photo: Sincerely Truly Scrumptious

Photo: Style Pantry

Photo: Stylin Mommies

Photo: DFW Style Daily 

Photo: Stiletto Beats 

Photo: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: Pinterest/User M C

Photo: Huffington Post

Photo: Fashion Squad

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Le Happy

StyleCaster photo

Photo: That's Chic

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Sleek Waves, Sarah Hyland’s Purple Lids, More...

Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Sleek Waves, Sarah Hyland’s Purple Lids, More...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share