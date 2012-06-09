21 Travel-Friendly Luggage Pieces For The Stylish Jetsetter

With schools out on summer break and offices playing the “Summer Fridays” card this season, we’re pretty sure that most of you will be hitting the roads, train stations, airports and that whole lot in the coming weeks ahead. But before you start planning out your summer style essentials, you should probably make sure that you’ve invested an Andrew Jackson or few (talking about $20 bills) in one of the summer’s most important accessories, that of course being a piece of luggage.

Whether it’s a traditional suitcase, an oversized duffel bag or a Euro-trotting-friendly backpack, deciding on the perfect piece of luggage that will be like a mobile home for all your necessities on-the-go doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t find something to suit your oh-so-stylish needs.

Fear not, you jetsetting mavens–we’ve come to the rescue by searching for some fashionable, travel-friendly finds with a few options that will appeal to any stylista’s budget.

Browse through the gallery above to see our top 21 eye-catching luggage picks for the summer!