Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts A Year You’ll Never Forget—Starting With Mercury Retrograde

If you thought 2022 was intense, brace yourself for what this new year has in store. Cataclysmic changes are coming and your yearly 2023 horoscope is proof that we—as individuals and as a collective—are approaching a point of no return. Global shifts are unfolding and revolutions are underway, so prepare to take your first few steps into a brand new era.

The year begins on an energetically-charged note, as Mercury will still be retrograding through Capricorn and increasing the likelihood of conflict and misunderstandings. Romantic Venus will also join forces with power-hungry Pluto on January 1, intensifying your desire for a deeper love. Prepare for relationship transformations to unfold, especially as Mars retrograde *finally* comes to an end on January 12, reactivating your passion and reigniting your inner flame. And once Mercury retrograde ends on February 3, you’ll be home-free, making this the perfect time to start truly committing to your New Year’s resolutions.

The most game-changing month of the year will be March. This is when karmic Saturn will leave behind Aquarius and enter dreamy, spiritual and universal Pisces (where it will remain until 2025). If you were born with Saturn in Pisces, this launches the beginning of your Saturn return, which is essentially a cosmic rite of passage that initiates true adulthood. Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—will also begins its once in a life-time tour through Aquarius on March 23, where it will remain until 2043. Prepare to make a splash in a new generation, because Aquarius is all about forward-thinking and prioritizing humanitarian ideals.

Mars has been moving through Gemini since October 2022, which is why it’ll be such a big deal when it finally enters compassionate, protective and emotionally-motivated Cancer on March 23. Although Mars can become passive aggressive and overly sensitive while moving through Cancer, this energy shakeup will shatter the stagnation.

“ During 2023, Mercury will retrograde through earth signs (Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn). ”

By April 20, a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries will take place, which announces the abrupt beginning to new series of life lessons. Eclipses are often accompanied by major changes, and because this solar eclipse takes place in courageous, determined and prideful Aries, you may find yourself asserting your independence and making a bold move. However, because Mercury will station retrograde in Taurus from April 21 to May 24, you may find yourself returning to prior commitments and learning how to set more realistic expectations. By the time a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse takes place in Scorpio on May 5, you may find yourself letting go of something and coming to terms with a major revelation (especially when it comes to lingering situations and unresolved conflicts from 2022).

By May 16, Jupiter—planet of growth, experience and expansion—will leave behind warrior Aries and enter the realm of goddess Taurus. Because Taurus is ruled by Venus—planet of love and money—this transit encourages endless levels of abundance, especially when it comes to that coin in your purse. Jupiter in Taurus wants you to partake in sensual pleasures and romantic stability. However, as Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto in Aquarius—and joins forces with the North Node of Destiny on June 1—it’s clear that Jupiter in Taurus will be a time of deep, penetrating transformations, especially when it comes to setting boundaries and learning how to love without losing yourself.

“ The North Node of Destiny enters Aries on July 17, awakening your inner warrior and asserting your dominance. ”

Pluto retrogrades back into Capricorn on June 11, bringing up vestiges of emotion from your history. You may notice that we—as a collective—will be forced to right certain wrongs from our past, no matter how painful the process of taking accountability might be. And by July 17, you may find yourself becoming more emboldened by your personal convictions and innate desires. The North Node of Destiny enters Aries, awakening your inner warrior and asserting your dominance. Leave behind your people pleaser tendencies, because the South Node will also enter conflict-averse Libra. Remember—remaining silent during times of injustice means siding with the oppressor.

If you thought 2023 would lay up on the retrogrades, think again. Venus—planet of luxury and relationships—will station retrograde in Leo from July 22 to September 3, showing you whether you’re truly being adored and appreciated by the people in your life. If you feel as though you’re settling for less than what you deserve, Venus retrograde will act like a best friend begging you to leave your crappy relationship. However, this best friend is also feisty and domineering, so don’t expect her to let bad behavior slide! Mercury also stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, bringing up the typical communication issues and awkward misunderstandings that are characteristic of this annoying astrological transit. Double-check every message before hitting send.

“ A solar eclipse in Libra unfolds on October 14 and a lunar eclipse in Taurus rises on October 28, just in time for Halloween. ”

The final crescendo of 2023 descends upon us during spooky October, when a solar eclipse in Libra unfolds on October 14 and a lunar eclipse in Taurus rises on October 28, just in time for Halloween. Make no mistake—the veil will be extra thin this year! These eclipses will act as a transitionary moment between this chapter and the next, as the North Node of Destiny has officially left behind Taurus and enters Aries. This final eclipse in Taurus will allow you make your peace with the past while the solar eclipse in Aries will light the fire of something exciting and new.

Although the year ends with Mercury retrograding through Capricorn and Sagittarius from December 13 to January 1, it’s giving you one final opportunity to set things right and tie off loose ends before the New Year. Because 2024 begins just as Mercury retrograde is coming to an end, you can expect the slate to be wiped clean. After all, 2023 is all about preparing for the beauty that is to come during 2024.

Here’s what you can expect from 2023, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign in 2023

Aries

When the North Node enters Aries on July 17, you’ll begin a process of self-discovery that changes everything. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Taurus

Venus—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family from July 22 to September 3. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Gemini

October 14 could be the start of a life-changing love affair, as a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra will start a start in your fifth house of passion and romance. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Cancer

The North Node enters your ambitious 10th house on July 17, guiding you all the way to the top. 2023 is the year you might just make a name for yourself. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Leo

From July 22 to September 3, Venus will retrograde in Leo, shaking up your sense of self. Spend time getting to know who you really are and discover new ways to love yourself. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Virgo

Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, encouraging you to take a closer look at who you are, how you feel and what you represent. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Libra

The North Node enters Aries on July 17, pointing you toward healthier and more stable relationships. Overcome your instinct to get attached or become avoidant. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Scorpio

A blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will evoke a major relationship transition on October 14. Get ready for a love that is brand new or only getting stronger. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Sagittarius

The North Node enters fellow fire sign Aries on July 17, encouraging you to spend 2023 expressing yourself and fulfilling your romantic desires. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Capricorn

The North Node enters Aries on July 17, encouraging you to strengthen your family dynamic and return to your roots. Fall back in love with your home. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Aquarius

When Venus stations retrograde in Leo—your opposite sign—from July 22 to September 3, it will shine a revealing light on in your relationships. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.

Pisces

Your relationships will undergo a shift when Mercury stations retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15. Prepare to understand what is and isn’t working about your dynamic. Read your full 2023 horoscope here.