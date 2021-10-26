16 2022 Planners For Any Aesthetic, Because You Deserve Options

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing thrills me quite like looking ahead. Especially after a stressful year—ahem, or two in a row. So, it shouldn’t surprise you that I’ve already purchased my 2022 planner. No, I don’t have any plans to write in it just yet, but I’m manifesting a safe, healthy and prosperous year for myself, one way or another.

And with that in mind, why not document said future incredible year in a super-cute planner? For me, a planner I can reference on the daily is utterly essential. My iPhone calendar just doesn’t cut it when it comes to really keeping me on track and helping me find time for myself to unwind!

If you don’t write things down in a physical planner and often find yourself feeling overwhelmed, I can’t recommend one enough. Between this baby and my gratitude journal, my days are so much more manageable. Even when I’m stressed!

If you want to manifest a year of great plans for yourself, read on for the cutest 2022 planners you can buy right now. Whether you want one that’s big, small, bright, simple or extra, this list has you covered.

And as for layouts, I’ve included options for daily, weekly and monthly spreads, plus undated planners for when you want to write things up on a whim. Reminder that it’s OK to plan at your own pace!

Clean Slate

I mean, who doesn’t want to start off the year with a clean slate?

Bright Aqua

I personally love a hardcover planner, so this one for under $20 is a steal. Plus, it starts in November 2021!

Mini Neutrals

A mini planner is great for on the go and this one has such cool, minimalist vibes. It also starts in November, FYI.

Blue Tile

If you want a heavy duty, no-nonsense planner, splurge on a Day Designer and get your whole life in order.

Blooming Year

I love the way the art on the cover of this planner celebrates the new year. Blooming with possibilities!

Classic Black

At my office desk, I prefer something more understated. This beautiful black planner is just under $10 bucks!

Vibrant Floral

For a planner that really pops, this one by The Time Factory is great. It’s just as colorful inside, too!

Minimalist Green

Moleskin is a fave for notebooks, so why not planners? I’m loving this icy green hue for year-round use.

Gingham

Classic black gingham is a timeless print, so this Sugar Paper planner is a great one to gift your friends.

Blue Floral

If you want a lightweight planner to take with you on the go, this soft-cover canvas option is both beautiful and practical.

Modern Yellow

Papier makes some of the most beautiful planners in the biz, like this one which comes in seven stunning shades.

Y2K Vibes

Papier really does do it all! On the opposite side of the spectrum, we have a planner that screams Gen Z. And you can customize it with your name!

Zodiac Classic

If you’re using your planner to track full moons, retrogrades and more, this astrology-themed planner is for you.

Butterfly Undated

Another beautiful option, this butterfly pick by The Happy Planner has a full page for every single day.

Red Florals

ban.do makes some seriously cute planners, like this hardcover style which includes an elastic band closure. My fave!

Face the Day

I love planners with cute little sayings. What do ya say we face the day and buy this one?