6 Supremely Chic Planners That Will Help You Organize & Manifest Your Dreams in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially the first week of 2022, which means most of us are probably in the most productive and positive mindset than we’ll be in for the rest of the year. As the saying goes: Out with the old, and in with the new. The start of the new year brings a sort of clean slate mentality and unsullied motivation that’s difficult to get yourself in on your own. With this new, fresh perspective in mind, I’ve decided to take advantage of it and start planning out my year—along with manifesting the goals I hope to accomplish—with the help of my trusty planner.

Sorry to Google Calendar, but there is literally nothing better (IMO) than putting pen to paper while organizing your life. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely use just the digital calendar for easy access on my phone and laptop, but there’s just something about actually writing down your plans that helps visualize what your upcoming days and months will look like.

Nowadays, there’s a variety of options that run the gamut from sleek and basic to pink-loving girl boss. It’s my humble opinion that a planner’s design should model your personality—and let me make it clear that there’s nothing wrong with getting a classic plain black one, either! You’re sure to start the year feeling a bit brighter and more self-assured knowing you’ll never double book yourself or forget about your future dentist appointment thanks to your planner.

A quality planner is a must-have for everyone and I can’t recommend the below brands enough! Find one that works best for you and your lifestyle, then grab a few colorful gel pens and you’ll have all the tools you need to make the most out of 2022. Happy New Year!

Rifle Paper Co.

This floral landscape is one of the most beautiful designs I’ve seen to date for a planner, and it’s just one of the many colorful picks available at Rifle Paper Co (which, btw, also is sold at Target). The monthly planners allow you to see the entire month at a glance with plenty of space to jot down important dates, engagements, and notes.

Smart Planner Pro

The Smart Planner Pro is specifically designed to ensure you keep yourself on track toward achieving your goals all year long while still managing day-to-day tasks. Packed with monthly calendars, daily schedules, goal setting pages, weekly scoring tallies, to-do lists, habit tracking and gratitude affirmations, you’ll find everything you need and then some.

Papier

Start each month by setting out your monthly goals, important dates, to-do lists and wish lists with this psychedelic journal. With a design this groovy, it’s unlikely we’ll fall more in love with another.

Anthropologie Self-Care Planner

This year is all about prioritizing our mental health. This wellness planner helps you mindfully design your day, week, and month with a six-step personal self-care plan, self assessments, weekly planning and habit tracking pages and self-care challenges.

Day Designer Daily Planner

This customizable hardback planner is perfect for organizing your hopes and to-dos throughout 2022. Find weekly, monthly and yearly overviews with this pick to help stay on top of your goals.

Smythson The Wafer Diary

If you’re in the mood to splurge, I can’t recommend this planner from Smythson enough. It’s awful to see your planner unravel or wear down before the year is over. This saturated blue textured-leather diary filled with Featherweight blue pages is stunning and will survive the many purse swaps you’re sure to have throughout 2022.