2022 Outfit Inspo, Sorted: 40 Street Style Looks to Copy Right Now

Bella Gerard
by
Photo: iMaxTree.

With a new year comes a fresh excuse to up my sartorial ante. Anyone else? I know some use January 1 as a motivator to get back to the gym, start eating salads or finally block their toxic ex’s number, but I use it as an opportunity to completely reset my closet. Why wait until spring cleaning to get my wardrobe in tip top shape? And of course, before I start planning out the pieces worth giving away and investing in, I have to indulge myself in endless scrolls through the best 2022 outfit inspo.

This year, I’m getting most of my 2022 outfit ideas from fashion week street style—and I’m looking worldwide, baby! From New York to London, Paris to Milan, Copenhagen to Stockholm, there’s a lot to love in terms of badass fashionistas and tastemakers thinking outside the box. I’m talking head-to-toe patterned suiting, fuchsia fringe, exaggerated collars, feathered minis, satin sets and so much more.

And in terms of color, think saturated hues, color-blocked pastels, vivid monochromes and more. Blacks, whites and neutrals will always be timeless, but don’t be afraid to think brighter and bolder this year! Kelly green, cobalt blue, sunshine yellow and bubblegum pink are fashion’s frontrunners for 2022, and I’m inclined to try them all, one by one and altogether.

Yes, you should be deep-diving on Pinterest and your Instagram Explore Page, but this year, our Fashion team of two thought it might be nice to provide you with some bookmark-able inspo right here and now. Below, read on for 40 drool-worthy looks inspiring enough to make you toss your straight-leg denim and white tees for good.

2022 is your year to shine—and a good wardrobe will certainly amp up that sparkle.

Fuchsia Fringe

iMaxTree.

Fuchsia Fringe

 

Monochrome Tan

iMaxTree.

Monochrome Tan

 

Color-Blocked Brights

iMaxTree.

Color-Blocked Brights

 

Blazer with Track Pants

iMaxTree.

Blazer with Track Pants

 

Blouse with Sheer Skirt

iMaxTree.

Blouse with Sheer Skirt

 

Plaid Set

iMaxTree.

Plaid Set

 

Pastel Suiting

iMaxTree.

Pastel Suiting

 

Chocolate Brown with White Fur

iMaxTree.

Chocolate Brown with White Fur

 

Striped Maxi Scarf

iMaxTree.

Striped Maxi Scarf

 

Nude Illusion

iMaxTree.

Nude Illusion

 

Bra with Full Skirt

iMaxTree.

Bra with Full Skirt

 

Lava Stripes

iMaxTree.

Lava Stripes

 

Sequins with Lace

iMaxTree.

Sequins with Lace

 

Cobalt Blue Suit

iMaxTree.

Cobalt Blue Suit

 

Polished Plaid

iMaxTree.

Polished Plaid

 

Pink Cut-outs

iMaxTree.

Pink Cut-outs

 

Oversized Collar

iMaxTree.

Oversized Collar

 

Pajama Chic

iMaxTree.

Pajama Chic

 

Pale Yellow Tones

iMaxTree.

Pale Yellow Tones

 

Utility Jumpsuit

iMaxTree.

Utility Jumpsuit

 

Thinking Pink

iMaxTree.

Thinking Pink

 

Contrasting Boots

iMaxTree.

Contrasting Boots

 

Peek-a-Boo Undies

iMaxTree.

Peek-a-Boo Undies

 

Crisp White with Micro Bag

iMaxTree.

Crisp White with Micro Bag

 

Leather Pants with Blazer

iMaxTree.

Leather Pants with Blazer

 

Feathered Sequin Mini

iMaxTree.

Feathered Sequin Mini

 

Monochrome Camel

iMaxTree.

Monochrome Camel

 

Chunky Knit Romper

iMaxTree.

Chunky Knit Romper

 

Linen Blazer with Sneakers

iMaxTree.

Linen Blazer with Sneakers

 

Baggy Two-Piece

iMaxTree.

Baggy Two-Piece

 

Banana Yellow with Collar

iMaxTree.

Banana Yellow with Collar

 

Lime Blouse

iMaxTree.

Lime Blouse

 

White Dress with Black Accents

iMaxTree.

White Dress with Black Accents

 

Kelly Green with Red

iMaxTree.

Kelly Green with Red

 

Exaggerated Collar Blouse

iMaxTree.

Exaggerated Collar Blouse

 

Earthy Stripes

iMaxTree.

Earthy Stripes

 

Zebra Skirt with Slit

iMaxTree.

Zebra Skirt with Slit

 

Knit Bra Top

iMaxTree.

Knit Bra Top

 

Floral Suiting

iMaxTree.

Floral Suiting

 

Pastel Knit Cardi

iMaxTree.

Pastel Knit Cardi

 

