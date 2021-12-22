2022 Outfit Inspo, Sorted: 40 Street Style Looks to Copy Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

With a new year comes a fresh excuse to up my sartorial ante. Anyone else? I know some use January 1 as a motivator to get back to the gym, start eating salads or finally block their toxic ex’s number, but I use it as an opportunity to completely reset my closet. Why wait until spring cleaning to get my wardrobe in tip top shape? And of course, before I start planning out the pieces worth giving away and investing in, I have to indulge myself in endless scrolls through the best 2022 outfit inspo.

This year, I’m getting most of my 2022 outfit ideas from fashion week street style—and I’m looking worldwide, baby! From New York to London, Paris to Milan, Copenhagen to Stockholm, there’s a lot to love in terms of badass fashionistas and tastemakers thinking outside the box. I’m talking head-to-toe patterned suiting, fuchsia fringe, exaggerated collars, feathered minis, satin sets and so much more.

And in terms of color, think saturated hues, color-blocked pastels, vivid monochromes and more. Blacks, whites and neutrals will always be timeless, but don’t be afraid to think brighter and bolder this year! Kelly green, cobalt blue, sunshine yellow and bubblegum pink are fashion’s frontrunners for 2022, and I’m inclined to try them all, one by one and altogether.

Yes, you should be deep-diving on Pinterest and your Instagram Explore Page, but this year, our Fashion team of two thought it might be nice to provide you with some bookmark-able inspo right here and now. Below, read on for 40 drool-worthy looks inspiring enough to make you toss your straight-leg denim and white tees for good.

2022 is your year to shine—and a good wardrobe will certainly amp up that sparkle.

Fuchsia Fringe

Monochrome Tan

Color-Blocked Brights

Blazer with Track Pants

Blouse with Sheer Skirt

Plaid Set

Pastel Suiting

Chocolate Brown with White Fur

Striped Maxi Scarf

Nude Illusion

Bra with Full Skirt

Lava Stripes

Sequins with Lace

Cobalt Blue Suit

Polished Plaid

Pink Cut-outs

Oversized Collar

Pajama Chic

Pale Yellow Tones

Utility Jumpsuit

Thinking Pink

Contrasting Boots

Peek-a-Boo Undies

Crisp White with Micro Bag

Leather Pants with Blazer

Feathered Sequin Mini

Monochrome Camel

Chunky Knit Romper

Linen Blazer with Sneakers

Baggy Two-Piece

Banana Yellow with Collar

Lime Blouse

White Dress with Black Accents

Kelly Green with Red

Exaggerated Collar Blouse

Earthy Stripes

Zebra Skirt with Slit

Knit Bra Top

Floral Suiting

Pastel Knit Cardi