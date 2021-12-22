2022 Outfit Inspo, Sorted: 40 Street Style Looks to Copy Right Now

Scroll To See More Images
With a new year comes a fresh excuse to up my sartorial ante. Anyone else? I know some use January 1 as a motivator to get back to the gym, start eating salads or finally block their toxic ex’s number, but I use it as an opportunity to completely reset my closet. Why wait until spring cleaning to get my wardrobe in tip top shape? And of course, before I start planning out the pieces worth giving away and investing in, I have to indulge myself in endless scrolls through the best 2022 outfit inspo.
This year, I’m getting most of my 2022 outfit ideas from fashion week street style—and I’m looking worldwide, baby! From New York to London, Paris to Milan, Copenhagen to Stockholm, there’s a lot to love in terms of badass fashionistas and tastemakers thinking outside the box. I’m talking head-to-toe patterned suiting, fuchsia fringe, exaggerated collars, feathered minis, satin sets and so much more.
And in terms of color, think saturated hues, color-blocked pastels, vivid monochromes and more. Blacks, whites and neutrals will always be timeless, but don’t be afraid to think brighter and bolder this year! Kelly green, cobalt blue, sunshine yellow and bubblegum pink are fashion’s frontrunners for 2022, and I’m inclined to try them all, one by one and altogether.
Yes, you should be deep-diving on Pinterest and your Instagram Explore Page, but this year, our Fashion team of two thought it might be nice to provide you with some bookmark-able inspo right here and now. Below, read on for 40 drool-worthy looks inspiring enough to make you toss your straight-leg denim and white tees for good.
2022 is your year to shine—and a good wardrobe will certainly amp up that sparkle.
Fuchsia Fringe
Monochrome Tan
Color-Blocked Brights
Blazer with Track Pants
Blouse with Sheer Skirt
Plaid Set
Pastel Suiting
Chocolate Brown with White Fur
Striped Maxi Scarf
Nude Illusion
Bra with Full Skirt
Lava Stripes
Sequins with Lace
Cobalt Blue Suit
Polished Plaid
Pink Cut-outs
Oversized Collar
Pajama Chic
Pale Yellow Tones
Utility Jumpsuit
Thinking Pink
Contrasting Boots
Peek-a-Boo Undies
Crisp White with Micro Bag
Leather Pants with Blazer
Feathered Sequin Mini
Monochrome Camel
Chunky Knit Romper
Linen Blazer with Sneakers
Baggy Two-Piece
Banana Yellow with Collar
Lime Blouse
White Dress with Black Accents
Kelly Green with Red
Exaggerated Collar Blouse
Earthy Stripes
Zebra Skirt with Slit
Knit Bra Top
Floral Suiting
Pastel Knit Cardi