Layer Up, Kids—2022’s Top Jewelry Trends Are Here

I’ll be honest—I’m not a religious follower of jewelry trends. If I spend a lot on a piece, I’m wearing it for the next decade, no questions asked! But in terms of more affordable, ~fun~ accessories, I do look to the trend cycle for inspo when it comes to buying a pastel chain here, a nameplate necklace there. With this in mind, I’ve taken an interested in the top jewelry trends for 2022 worth trying.

Next year’s looks are the perfect blend of statement-making fun and wearable subtlety. Everyday trends like signet rings and nameplate necklaces are getting a revamp to suit the Gen Z masses, so don’t be surprised if every girl you know is wearing both in a matter of months.

Over on the more extravagant side of the spectrum, extra-colorful jewelry is key, so swap your simple metals for pastel acrylics, vivid plastics and saturated gemstones. Of course, you can also opt to throw on a blingy choker and call it a day!

Below, read on for the scoop on the top jewelry trends for 2022, plus a few of our favorite must-shops.

Cue the Color

Moschino’s pastel SS22 runway showed models wearing chunky colored chains and charms that looked more like baby toys than accessories. A good gold or silver piece still has its place, but any time you can lean into color this season, it’s a safe bet you won’t regret it.

Dulcis Cocktail Ring

Swarovski has been killing the colorful cocktail ring game as of late. This piece has been on my mind for months.

Dylan Face Mask Chain

I’m still pro mask chain, and these lightweight plastic picks from Pretty Connected are available in an array of fun shades. Bonus points for layering.

Blingy Chokers

You know those thin gold chains you’ve been layering? Time to take ’em off and swap for one major statement-maker. Blingy, chunky chokers are all the rage, a major upgrade from the black velvet ones we all thought were chic in college. Think costume glamour, but styled for everyday shenanigans.

Shark Tooth Charm Choker

This season’s gold chains require a little extra flair. Go for a chunky chain choker with a statement pendant like this faux shark tooth.

Choker with Crystal Flower Center

If you’re dressing up for a fancy night out, skip the statement earrings and leave the glitz to your choker. This sparkly Joomi Lim number is certainly not for the subtle.

Statement Signet

Finally, a return to the classics! Signet rings have been around for decades and give any look an heirloom feel. Bonus points if you can snag a vintage piece from your great-grandma or local flea market, but a store-bought signet still gets the job done.

Imperial Ring

Amazon’s The Shop by Shopbop has tons of trendy jewelry brands and SHASHI is one of my faves. I love the detail on this simple signet‘s band.

Honey Mini Signet

I’m all about a pinky ring, so a pinky signet feels seriously fun. This $50 Mejuri pick features a sweet honey bee design.

New Nameplates

Names, initials, zodiac signs and lucky numbers are officially the cool new accessories of the moment. Think Bella Hadid in her Dilara Findıkoğlu Anne Boleyn-inspired B choker. Go for a personalized piece with either a timeless charm (Did your Mom buy that for you?) or a super of-the-moment twist (TikTok made you buy it!).

Carrie Font Name Necklace

If you want a classic, old-school nameplate a la Carrie Bradshaw, I highly recommend snagging a custom piece for a steal via Etsy.

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace

Oh, you’d rather go bold? Frasier Sterling has tons of Gen-Z approved letter and name pieces, like this eye-catching pearl piece.